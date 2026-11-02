A motorcyclist sustained critical injuries after a car rammed his bike while he was attempting a U-turn in Telangana's Nalgonda. CCTV footage shows the rider being thrown several feet into the air before the car crashes into a footpath slab.

A horrific road accident near Alagadapa village in Telangana's Nalgonda district was captured on CCTV, showing a motorcyclist being hit by a speeding car while attempting to take a U-turn. The violent collision sent the rider flying several feet into the air before he crashed onto the road. The biker sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The accident reportedly took place near Alagadapa village in Miryalaguda mandal. The CCTV footage has since circulated widely on social media, triggering a debate over road safety, overspeeding and the responsibility of motorists at busy intersections. While several users blamed the car driver for approaching the intersection at high speed, others questioned the motorcyclist's decision to take a U-turn without checking approaching traffic. The rider was also reportedly not wearing a helmet.

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CCTV captures car ramming motorcycle during U-turn

The CCTV footage shows the motorcyclist attempting to take a U-turn at an intersection when a Hyundai i10 approaching from behind crashes into the two-wheeler.

The car appears to be travelling at considerable speed as it approaches the junction. It hits the motorcycle with such force that the rider is thrown several feet into the air before falling onto the road.

The car then appears to lose control and crashes into a concrete slab near the footpath. The impact of the collision highlights how dangerous high-speed driving can be, particularly around intersections and built-up areas where vehicles may be turning or crossing.

According to reports, the biker suffered critical injuries in the accident and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Police have registered a case and started an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the collision.

Social media users debate who was responsible

The disturbing footage has triggered mixed reactions on social media, with users debating whether the car driver or the motorcyclist was primarily responsible.

Several users criticised the biker for attempting a U-turn without waiting for approaching traffic to pass. Some also pointed out that he was not wearing a helmet, which could have increased the risk of serious head injuries.

One user wrote that some two-wheeler riders behave as if other motorists must always give them priority on the road. Another questioned why the biker did not stop, check for approaching vehicles and then complete the turn.

"Biker thought by staring at the car it will stop," another user commented.

Some reactions were particularly harsh. One social media user claimed that the motorcyclist's decision was responsible for the accident, while another described the incident as a consequence of reckless road behaviour.

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However, several users also raised concerns about the car's speed, arguing that drivers should slow down while approaching intersections, where motorcycles and other vehicles may be turning.

Accident highlights dangers of overspeeding and unsafe U-turns

The incident has once again drawn attention to the importance of following traffic rules and exercising caution at road intersections.

Motorists approaching junctions in built-up areas must maintain a safe speed and remain alert to vehicles changing direction. Similarly, two-wheeler riders should check both sides for approaching traffic before taking a U-turn and avoid making sudden movements.

Wearing a properly fitted, certified helmet is also essential, as it can reduce the risk of serious head injuries during a collision.

Police are investigating the accident to determine how it occurred and establish responsibility.