A mobile phone suddenly exploded in a patient's hand at a clinic in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, causing panic among patients and staff. Clinic employees quickly extinguished the flames with water, preventing the fire from spreading to areas with newborn infants. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the terrifying incident was captured on CCTV.

A mobile phone suddenly exploded in a patient's hand inside a clinic in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Sunday, triggering a fire and panic among patients and staff. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the clinic. The incident occurred at Drishti Skin and Child Clinic when the patient had come for consultation with Dr Ashutosh Sharma. The situation took an unsettling turn when the sufferer was clutching the cell phone, which suddenly erupted into flames.

The explosion sparked terror within the clinic, particularly as there were newborn infants and other patients inside the premises at the time. People hurried to respond to the situation, fearing that the quick fire may lead to a worse tragedy.

As soon as the phone caught fire, employees of the clinic outside the building raced to the site and quickly began attempts to extinguish the flames. They doused the flaming telephone with water and managed to extinguish the fire before it became out of hand.

Staff reacted quickly and stopped the fire from spreading inside the clinic where newborn infants and other patients were present. No one was wounded, luckily.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

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The clinic’s CCTV cameras recorded the whole episode of the cell phone exploding, the flames and the workers trying to extinguish it.

The video reveals how the abrupt explosion of a mobile phone created fear within the healthcare center and how the personnel reacted to avoid a possibly fatal disaster.