School Holidays: The Telugu states had little rainfall due to the effect of El Nino during the monsoon season. However, due to consecutive cyclones heavy rains have been recorded. We have witnessed devastation on a huge scale due to Cyclone Arnab recently. Even before recovery could begin the Bay of Bengal has formed a new low pressure area which has intensified into another cyclone called Cyclone Murasu. The cyclone is now moving quickly towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The weather department has said that Cyclone Murasu is currently 120 km away from Nellore, 140 km away from Kavali, 170 km away from Tirupati, 180 km away from Ongole and 200 km away from Bapatla. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has said the cyclone will hit the coast between Nellore and Narsapuram close to Ongole. The cyclone will hit the coast tonight on November 2 (Monday) or very early tomorrow morning on November 3 (Tuesday).

Andhra Pradesh are currently experiencing heavy rains from the cyclone. School holidays have been declared in several districts. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has warned that Telangana will be hit very badly by Cyclone Murasu. Heavy to very heavy rains will be experienced along with strong winds. School holidays are being declared in districts which will be hit the hardest by the cyclone.