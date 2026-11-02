Cyclone Murasu has turned into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal. The cyclone stood at 14.1 degrees north latitude and 81.4 degrees east longitude at 8:30 AM on November 2. It was located about 160 kilometres east-southeast of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. The weather office says the storm will move northwest and make landfall between Nellore and Narsapur between 11:30 PM on November 2 and 4:00 AM on November 3. Wind speeds can hit 100-110 kmph when it crosses land south of Ongole. Gusts might even reach 120 kmph.