A video of youths attempting to change a tyre on a moving e-rickshaw on a highway has sparked outrage on social media. The stunt goes wrong when the removed tyre rolls back and strikes the vehicle, causing it to overturn. Netizens warned that dangerous stunts for reels can put participants and other road users at risk.

A viral video showing youths attempting a dangerous stunt with a moving e-rickshaw on a highway has sparked concerns about the risks people are willing to take for social media fame. The footage shows one youth driving the vehicle while another attempts to change one of its tyres without stopping. The stunt takes a dangerous turn when the e-rickshaw overturns on the road after the removed tyre rolls back towards the vehicle.

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The exact location of the incident and whether anyone was injured remain unconfirmed.

Youths' attempt to tyre change on moving e-rickshaw turns chaotic

In the video circulating on social media, one youth can be seen driving the e-rickshaw while another attempts to remove one of its tyres as the vehicle continues moving along the highway.

The second youth removes the tyre and lets it roll away before attempting to fit another wheel in its place. However, the removed tyre appears to roll back towards the moving vehicle and strikes the same area from which it was taken off.

The sudden impact leaves little time for the youth to complete the replacement. The e-rickshaw loses its balance and overturns on the highway.

The clip ends with the vehicle toppled on the road. It is not clear from the available footage whether the youths sustained injuries or whether other road users were affected.

The stunt has raised questions about the dangers of attempting risky acts on public roads, particularly when moving vehicles and other road users are involved.

Social media users criticise stunt for online fame

The video has drawn strong reactions on X, with several users questioning why people risk their lives to create content for social media.

One user wrote that people were going to extreme lengths to make videos. Another warned that even a small mistake during such a stunt could prove fatal.

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Some users called for action against those involved, while others compared the stunt to scenes from films, pointing out that such acts might look entertaining on screen but could have serious consequences in real life.

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One commenter remarked that people were now attempting stunts previously seen only in films, simply to make reels. Others questioned who would be held responsible if such behaviour resulted in an accident.

The reactions reflected growing concern over dangerous stunts performed for online attention. Several users stressed that views and likes were not worth putting lives at risk.