A 30-year-old Indian student from Haryana was brutally stabbed to death in a shocking street attack in Worcester, United Kingdom. His family has requested MEA for urgent assistance to bring his body back home.

A 30-year-old Indian student from Haryana was brutally stabbed to death in a shocking street attack in Worcester, United Kingdom, leaving his grieving family desperately pleading with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for urgent assistance to bring his body back home.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victim, Vijay Kumar Sheoran, hailed from Jagrambass village in Charkhi Dadri district. He had travelled to the UK earlier this year to pursue higher studies at the University of the West of England, Bristol, after resigning from his government job two years ago to chase his academic dreams abroad.

According to West Mercia Police, officers discovered Vijay with grievous stab wounds around 4:15 am on November 25 on Barbourne Road. Though he was swiftly transported to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries later the same day.

Family Seeks Urgent MEA Aid

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail, while a sixth individual detained earlier was released without further action. Police have urged eyewitnesses to come forward as the probe continues to unfold.

Back in Haryana, Vijay’s elder brother Ravi Kumar has written to the MEA, stressing that the family is unable to navigate the “complex foreign procedures, legal formalities, and financial aspects” required to bring the body home. "We appeal to the government to help us so that his last rites can be held here," Ravi told news agency PTI.

Local MLA Sunil Sangwan has also reached out to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar for swift intervention, emphasising that UK authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Vijay’s murder.