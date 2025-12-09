In a chilling incident, a 54-year-old realtor was brutally hacked to death by a gang of unidentified assailants in broad daylight in Saket Colony in Jawaharnagar, Hyderabad on Monday morning.

In a chilling incident, a 54-year-old realtor was brutally hacked to death by a gang of unidentified assailants in broad daylight in Saket Colony in Jawaharnagar, Hyderabad on Monday morning. The victim, G. Venkata Ratnam, a resident of Saket, was riding back home on his scooter after dropping his daughter at school when he was attacked around 8 am near Foster Billabong School. CCTV cameras captured the brutal murder.

The footage shows a group of five to six men arriving in an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle, cornering Ratnam in the middle of the road before dragging him off his scooter. They stabbed him repeatedly on his stomach, back and neck. One assailant allegedly fired a bullet, after which Ratnam collapsed. A passing woman on a scooter can be seen abandoning her vehicle and sprinting away in sheer panic after witnessing the brutal attack.

The gang then fled in the same auto-rickshaw, taking a swift U-turn and leaving Ratnam in a pool of blood.

(Video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's Discretion is advised)

Local residents immediately alerted the police, prompting Jawaharnagar officers to rush to the scene and secure the area. Forensic experts recovered a spent bullet shell and multiple blood-soaked knives from the crime spot.

A murder case has been registered, and several special teams have been deployed to track down the killers. Malkajgiri DCP Ch. Sridhar inspected the crime scene and reviewed the CCTV visuals.

Police revealed that Ratnam had a history sheet at Dhoolpet police station and was earlier a suspect in a double-murder case. Investigators suspect that old rivalries, enmities, or long-standing gang disputes may have fueled the deadly assault.

Preliminary findings suggest the attackers were from Mangalhat and may have harboured a deep-rooted grudge against Ratnam, possibly tied to previous real-estate conflicts.

Ratnam is survived by his wife and two daughters.