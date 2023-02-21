Hyderabad: 4-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs, incident caught on CCTV camera

This incident has yet again brought the menace of stray dogs to the fore, with several social media users sharing the visuals of the attack on the child and demanding strict action from authorities.

In a heart-wrenching incident, a pack of stray dogs surrounded a five-year-old boy was on Sunday (February 19) and mauled him to death in Hyderabad. The tragic incident was caught on CCTV camera at the premises in Amberpet where the boy's father worked as a security guard.

It is reportedly said that the child, Pradeep, had accompanied his father to work when he was attacked. In the video, the child is seen walking alone and three dogs come charging towards the child and surround him. The terrified boy tries to run, but the dogs close in and push him to the ground.

Also read: Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC's decision on February 22

The dogs then start pulling at his clothes as the child struggles to break free. Every time he tries to get up, the dogs attack him and bring him down. Soon, the dogs completely overpower the child and bite him all over. The video also shows three smaller dogs looking on as the big dogs keep biting the child and drag him to a corner. The child died on the spot.

This incident has yet again brought the menace of stray dogs to the fore, with several social media users sharing the visuals of the attack on the child and demanding strict action from authorities.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a four-year-old boy died after being attacked by stray dogs in Gujarat's Surat. In January, over 80 people were hospitalised in Bihar's Arrah after a stray dog went on a biting spree.

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray moves SC against EC's decision; Team Shinde takes over Vidhan Bhavan Sena office

The reports of dog attacks in India are sparking altercations in residential societies on whether strays should be allowed on the premises. Many have hit out at dog lovers for feeding the animals.

The matter has also reached courts, with the Bombay High Court stressing that a mechanism was needed for the neutering, feeding, grooming and vaccination of stray dogs.