Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyderabad: 4-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs, incident caught on CCTV camera

    This incident has yet again brought the menace of stray dogs to the fore, with several social media users sharing the visuals of the attack on the child and demanding strict action from authorities.

    Hyderabad 4-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs, incident caught on CCTV camera AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    In a heart-wrenching incident, a pack of stray dogs surrounded a five-year-old boy was on Sunday (February 19) and mauled him to death in Hyderabad. The tragic incident was caught on CCTV camera at the premises in Amberpet where the boy's father worked as a security guard.

    It is reportedly said that the child, Pradeep, had accompanied his father to work when he was attacked. In the video, the child is seen walking alone and three dogs come charging towards the child and surround him. The terrified boy tries to run, but the dogs close in and push him to the ground.

    Also read: Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC's decision on February 22

    The dogs then start pulling at his clothes as the child struggles to break free. Every time he tries to get up, the dogs attack him and bring him down. Soon, the dogs completely overpower the child and bite him all over. The video also shows three smaller dogs looking on as the big dogs keep biting the child and drag him to a corner. The child died on the spot.

    This incident has yet again brought the menace of stray dogs to the fore, with several social media users sharing the visuals of the attack on the child and demanding strict action from authorities.

    Meanwhile, in another incident, a four-year-old boy died after being attacked by stray dogs in Gujarat's Surat. In January, over 80 people were hospitalised in Bihar's Arrah after a stray dog went on a biting spree.

    Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray moves SC against EC's decision; Team Shinde takes over Vidhan Bhavan Sena office

    The reports of dog attacks in India are sparking altercations in residential societies on whether strays should be allowed on the premises. Many have hit out at dog lovers for feeding the animals.

    The matter has also reached courts, with the Bombay High Court stressing that a mechanism was needed for the neutering, feeding, grooming and vaccination of stray dogs.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Coming generations will remember what India did for us Turkish man told officer part of Operation Dost gcw

    'Coming generations will remember what India did for us...' Turkish man told officer part of 'Operation Dost'

    Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea against EC's decision on Shiv Sena name, symbol on February 22 - adt

    Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC's decision on February 22

    After BJP accuses NPP of refusing permission to PM's rally, Meghalaya CM Sangma says, 'no say from NPP'

    After BJP accuses NPP of refusing permission to PM's rally, Meghalaya CM Sangma says, 'no say from NPP'

    Eknath Shinde to hold Shiv Sena's first National Executive meeting today after EC's decision - adt

    Eknath Shinde to hold Shiv Sena's first National Executive meeting today after EC's decision

    Out on bail, social media influencer wants cricketer Prithvi Shaw booked for molestation

    Out on bail, social media influencer wants cricketer Prithvi Shaw booked for molestation

    Recent Stories

    Coming generations will remember what India did for us Turkish man told officer part of Operation Dost gcw

    'Coming generations will remember what India did for us...' Turkish man told officer part of 'Operation Dost'

    Kangana Ranaut fumes at Alia Bhatt winning Best Actress at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, says, 'nepo mafia is back' vma

    Kangana Ranaut fumes at Alia Bhatt winning Best Actress at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, says, 'nepo mafia is back'

    football Is Liverpool really up for sale? Club owner John Henry comments-ayh

    Is Liverpool really up for sale? Club owner John Henry comments

    Shehnaaz Gill talks about her love life post-Sidharth Shukla's demise, says 'will never get married' RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill talks about her love life post-Sidharth Shukla's demise, says 'will never get married'

    Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2023: Rishab Shetty, Alia Bhatt win big; see complete winners list vma

    Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2023: Rishab Shetty, Alia Bhatt win big; see complete winners list

    Recent Videos

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon