IndiGo will launch new direct flights between Delhi and London Heathrow starting February 2, 2026. Operating five times a week on a Boeing 787, this route expands IndiGo's UK services, bringing its total weekly London flights to 12.

IndiGo Announces Direct Delhi-London Flights

IndiGo announced its new direct flights between Delhi and London (Heathrow), effective 2 February 2026, on Wednesday. The airline will fly five times a week on the route using its Boeing 787 aircraft, taken on wet/damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways, offering a dual-class configuration with IndiGoStretch and Economy Class. IndiGo already operates daily, direct flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow, and will now operate a total of 12 weekly flights to London.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Part of Broader International Expansion

According to an official release, the introduction of this new route marks a steady expansion of international connectivity from the National Capital, Delhi, after IndiGo's recently launched flights to Denpasar (Bali), Krabi, Hanoi, Guangzhou, and Manchester. IndiGo has already announced the introduction of direct flights to Athens starting January 2026. Along with the international expansion from Delhi, as part of its further internationalisation, IndiGo has added 10 new international destinations and more than 30 new international routes from various points in India over the past 12 months.

CEO on Strengthening Global Connectivity

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer at IndiGo, said, "We are pleased to introduce direct flights between Delhi and London, offering more travel options between India and the United Kingdom. This follows the recent launch of our direct flights from Mumbai to London, and service from Delhi and Mumbai to Manchester. This new service is expected to support the growing demand for travel between the two cities for commerce, tourism, and visiting family and friends. IndiGo is committed to making international travel seamless and more accessible, while strengthening connectivity between India and key global destinations."

Flight Schedule Details

The flight schedule between London and Delhi was also shared. Delhi to London flights (Flight no. 6E 0003) will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, effective February 2, 2026. The London to Delhi Flight (no 6E 0004) would also operate on the same days.

According to the release, all flight times are in local time; exact times may differ on the day of operation. (ANI)