Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC's decision on February 22

    On Monday, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) approached the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and award it the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol.

    Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea against EC's decision on Shiv Sena name, symbol on February 22 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

    The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging the Election Commission (EC) decision granting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction the Shiv Sena party name and symbol on Tuesday, February 21. The plea will be heard on Wednesday, February 22, at 3:30 pm. 

    Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Thackeray faction, raised the issue before a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices Krishna Murari, and P S Narasimha. Sibal said, "If the EC order has not stayed, they will seize the symbol and the bank accounts. Please list it before the Constitution Bench tomorrow."

    The Supreme Court said it needs to review the case files and scheduled a hearing for 3:30 pm on Wednesday.

    On Monday, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) approached the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and award it the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol.

    The Uddhav faction has asked for an interim stay of the EC ruling in its petition. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has also accused the election commission of failing to fulfil its role as a neutral arbiter. They also claimed that the EC acted in a way that undermined its constitutional status.

    On Friday, the Election Commission recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena, awarding them the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol. The Commission granted the Uddhav Thackeray faction the right to retain the 'flaming torch' poll symbol until the state assembly by-elections were completed.

    According to the Commission, MLAs who supported Shinde received nearly 76 per cent of the votes cast in support of the Shiv Sena's 55 winning candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.

    According to the three-member Commission, MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction received 23.5 per cent of the votes cast supporting Shiv Sena candidates.

    Meanwhile, after receiving the Shiv Sena name and symbol, Eknath Shinde took over the party office at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai on Monday morning. Previously, the office was closed due to a division in the Shiv Sena. 

    Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray moves SC against EC's decision; Team Shinde takes over Vidhan Bhavan Sena office

    Also Read: Eknath Shinde to hold Shiv Sena's first National Executive meeting today after EC's decision

    Also Read: Maharashtra: Case against team Uddhav Thackeray's Sanjay Raut over remarks against CM Eknath Shinde

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After BJP accuses NPP of refusing permission to PM's rally, Meghalaya CM Sangma says, 'no say from NPP'

    After BJP accuses NPP of refusing permission to PM's rally, Meghalaya CM Sangma says, 'no say from NPP'

    Eknath Shinde to hold Shiv Sena's first National Executive meeting today after EC's decision - adt

    Eknath Shinde to hold Shiv Sena's first National Executive meeting today after EC's decision

    Out on bail, social media influencer wants cricketer Prithvi Shaw booked for molestation

    Out on bail, social media influencer wants cricketer Prithvi Shaw booked for molestation

    Massive crackdown by NIA on gangsters syndicate; raids underway at 72 locations - adt

    Massive crackdown by NIA on gangsters syndicate; raids underway at 72 locations

    Govt appoints former commerce secretary BVR Subrahmanyam as new NITI Aayog CEO AJR

    Govt appoints former commerce secretary BVR Subrahmanyam as new NITI Aayog CEO

    Recent Stories

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: David Warner ruled out of series remainder with fractured elbow-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: David Warner ruled out of series remainder with 'fractured elbow'

    RRR star Ram Charan off to LA barefoot for Oscars 2023; Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli will soon join RBA

    Video: RRR star Ram Charan off to LA barefoot for Oscars 2023; Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli will soon join

    Miracle baby found in quake rubble gets adopted named Afraa Know why they chose this name gcw

    'Miracle baby' found in quake rubble gets adopted, named 'Afraa'; Know why they chose this name?

    After BJP accuses NPP of refusing permission to PM's rally, Meghalaya CM Sangma says, 'no say from NPP'

    After BJP accuses NPP of refusing permission to PM's rally, Meghalaya CM Sangma says, 'no say from NPP'

    Small plane to a 10 hour train journey Here is how US President Joe Biden travelled to Kyiv gcw

    Small plane to a 10-hour train journey: Here's how US President Joe Biden travelled to Kyiv

    Recent Videos

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon