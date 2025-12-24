BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule slammed the Uddhav-Raj Thackeray alliance as a move for political survival. He accused Uddhav of betraying his father's legacy, destroying public trust, and losing ground in local body elections.

Bawankule: Alliance for 'Political Existence'

Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticised Uddhav Thackeray's alliance with Raj Thackeray and his statements, calling them driven by electoral interests. He also questioned Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, claiming he had destroyed public trust and betrayed the legacy of his father, Balasaheb Thackeray.

Speaking to the reporters, Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "Today, this alliance is an attempt to sustain their political existence, while the people of Mumbai are moving forward towards development... Uddhav Thackeray is trying to break up the state and is making statements based on electoral considerations... Nobody believes in their worn-out rhetoric... They can't even manage their own people... Uddhav Thackeray himself has destroyed the public's trust."

"Uddhav Thackeray formed an alliance with Raj Thackeray... After Uddhav's candidate won in Dharashiv, Pakistani flags were displayed... Ask him about this... I have examples of things that Balasaheb would not have approved of, but which Uddhav Thackeray has done," he said.

BJP Confident on Development Plank

Bawankule said that the coming together of the cousins was necessitated after the rout of the party in the Panchayat elections and that there are no sympathy votes for them. "They have lost their ground. Uddhav Thackeray's party has gone from 228 seats to just 8 seats in the local body elections. The same will be his condition in Mumbai. This is why he has taken this route. We congratulate him on taking this route. People of Mumbai will vote for development. CM Devendra Fadnavis has made a resolve for a Viksit Mumbai and developed a model to make Mumbai an international city. We will present this model to the people. Our corporation's manifesto will make us win the elections. We want to make Mumbai an international city... They will not get sympathy votes just because the two brothers have come together... They will not even be able to contest all the corporation seats of Mumbai. They need people to contest elections, they don't have karyakartas," he said.

Political Reactions Spark Over Alliance

The alliance between Shiv Sena-UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the 2026 Municipal Corporation elections has sparked political reactions. Shiv Sena leaders expressed concerns over perceived betrayals of Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy and unrest among party workers over seat-sharing. Congress leaders, meanwhile, questioned the implications for the broader political alliances in Maharashtra, hinting at potential splits within the ruling Mahayuti.

Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare said that Raj and Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Balasaheb Thackeray's Shivaji Park Smriti Sthal to pay homage will not be forgiven by the late leader or the Marathi people. He alleged that Raj Thackeray betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray, while Uddhav strayed from his ideology.

Uddhav Thackeray Calls for Marathi Unity

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray called for Marathi unity after his party forged an alliance with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming Municipal Corporations elections in January. Addressing a press conference with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief, Uddhav urged the Marathi community to stay united, emphasising the importance of solidarity ahead of the upcoming polls. (ANI)