Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have apprehended a 14-year-old boy for the alleged murder of a 10-year-old girl, officials said on Saturday. The boy is from a neighbouring house and allegedly killed the girl on August 18. The boy, a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL), was apprehended after it was found that he had stabbed the victim multiple times when she caught him attempting to steal her brother's cricket bat, officials added.

Commissioner Explains Breakthrough in Investigation

Speaking to the reporters, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said, “The body of a 10-year-old girl was found in her home by her parents. Initial investigations suggested no external intrusion, focusing suspicion on tenants and owners of the house... After three days of investigation, a breakthrough revealed that a 14-year-old boy from a neighbouring house, seeking to steal a cricket bat, panicked when the girl shouted, following which, he stabbed her... The murder weapon and a note detailing burglary plans were recovered... The boy was watching a lot of online content on such things...”

The case was registered at Kukatpally Police Station in Hyderabad under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Details of FIR and Crime Sequence

According to Cyberabad Police, “On 18-08-2025, a complaint was received at Kukatpally Police Station by the deceased's mother that a 10-year-old girl was murdered by some unknown person in her house. A case was registered, and the investigation was taken up.”

The FIR noted, “The CCL had planned to steal an MRF cricket bat belonging to the victim's younger brother. On the day of the incident, the CCL entered the victim's house through the terrace and took the bat. While leaving, the victim noticed him and raised an alarm. Out of fear of being caught, the CCL attacked the girl with a knife, causing her death.”

It further stated, “After the incident, the CCL washed the knife and his hands, changed his clothes, and tried to behave as if nothing had happened. The investigation clearly established that the CCL committed the offence of theft and, in the process, murdered the 10-year-old girl.”

Police Seize Knife, Clothes, and Cricket Bat

Police seized the crime weapon, a knife, used in the commission of the offence by the CCL, a handwritten note detailing a plan for committing theft written by the CCL and Clothes worn by the CCL during the commission of the offence, along with a cricket bat from the crime scene.



Officials said the CCL is being produced before the court. Further details are awaited.