Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar noted the DBT transfer of 'Annapurna' funds to over 10M women in West Bengal. He affirmed the BJP's pledge to increase the financial aid to Rs 3,000, framing the promise as a guarantee from PM Narendra Modi.

BJP Pledges to Hike Annapurna Aid

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday said that the West Bengal government has transferred funds under the 'Annapurna' scheme directly into the bank accounts of more than 10 million women through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), while asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would increase the financial assistance to Rs 3,000.

Addressing the media in Balurghat, Majumdar said, "Today, the Chief Minister has transferred 'Annapurna' funds directly into the accounts of over 10 million women via DBT. In the BJP manifesto, our 'Bharosa Patra' (Charter of Trust), we had pledged to increase the 'Annapurna' benefit to Rs 3,000. The BJP is known for fulfilling the promises made in its manifesto; our pledges serve as a guarantee. This was PM Modi's guarantee, and a guarantee from him is bound to succeed..."

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The Union Minister said the BJP's manifesto reflected the party's commitment to delivering on the promises it makes to the people and described the assurance on the Annapurna scheme as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee.

New Employment Scheme Launched

Majumdar also referred to employment generation in the state and said that a new scheme was being introduced after alleged financial irregularities in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in West Bengal.

"Previously, MGNREGA work in West Bengal was halted due to reports of financial irregularities; now, a new scheme aligned with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) is being launched with a fresh approach. People are now receiving 125 days of work instead of the usual 100 days," he said.

He said the new initiative is aimed at providing enhanced employment opportunities while aligning with the vision of a developed India.

Suvendu Adhikari on Scheme Eligibility and CAA

Earlier on May 27, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari released forms for the proposed Annapurna Scheme under which the women would receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 each.

Addressing a press conference, CM Adhikari expressed concern that about 30 lakh people, who have neither applied under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) nor approached the tribunal, are receiving benefits of financial assistance provided by the state government, which is meant only for Indian citizens.

BJP had promised a monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to women, with an objective to ensure their economic independence.

Adhikari said, "In the BJP's Sankalp Patra, we had pledged that, immediately upon forming the government, we would launch the Annapurna Scheme. Under this initiative, eligible beneficiaries, specifically women, would receive direct financial assistance of Rs 3,000 each. Approximately 30 lakh people have neither applied under the CAA nor approached the tribunal; these individuals are currently receiving funds. This scheme is intended for those residing in India. However, those who have applied under the CAA, or those who have filed an appeal with the tribunal following adjudication, are an exception. We are launching a form today through our Department of Women and Child Development."

Annapurna Yojana Replaces Lakshmi Bhandar

The Annapurna Yojana replaces the Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme of the TMC government, under which women from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes households received Rs 1,200 per month, and women from other categories got Rs 1,000. (ANI)