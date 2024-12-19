Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in real life? Bihar man gets wife married to her lover, video goes viral (WATCH)

In a real-life display of the 1999 blockbuster movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', a man in Bihar's Saharsa district got his wife married to her lover, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

In a real-life display of the 1999 blockbuster movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', a man in Bihar's Saharsa district got his wife married to her lover in public, a video of which has gone viral on social media. The only deviation from the movie's plot was that the woman chose to go with her lover.

Interestingly, the couple had a love marriage 12 years ago but little did the man know that his wife had an extra-marital affair with another man.

The woman, a mother of three children, fell in love with another man, who was also a father to two children.

Reportedly, when the woman's husband got to know about the affair, he decided to get them both married. In the presence of villagers, the lover was asked to put sindoor on the woman's forehead. 

As the video went viral, netizens were quick to take a jibe and say that by this method, the husband was saved from giving alimony to his wife. While other's are shocked at the decision of the man to get his wife married to her lover.

A user wrote, "What the hell. Where is society going? What example are people of today setting for current and future generations??"

Another user commented, "Best strategy to get rid of Alimony and maintenance."

A third user quipped, "Hum dil de chuke sanman with kids."

