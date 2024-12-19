Bizarre! UP bride demands beer and ganja on first night, stunned groom decides to end marriage

A wedding night in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, took a dramatic twist when a newlywed bride reportedly demanded for a beer and marijuana from her groom.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

A wedding night in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, took a dramatic twist when a newlywed bride reportedly demanded for a beer and marijuana from her groom. The bizarre request left the groom utterly shocked who eventually decided to call off the marriage.

According to reports, the groom was taken aback when he heard the bride's demand for a beer and ganja. After this, he informed his family about the incident, which led to a huge ruckus. In no time, the matter was informed to the police, who tried to convince the couple to stay together.

However, despite their efforts to convince the couple to reconcile and give their relationship another chance, the groom remained resolute in his decision.

He declared he could not accept a partner with such habits.

The bizarre incident has sparked a wave of discussions across social media, even sparking laughter at the bride's unusual demands.

