Jharkhand wedding gets icy twist! Bride calls off marriage after groom collapses at venue due to cold wave

A wedding in Jharkhand's Deoghar took an unexpected turn when the groom fainted during the ceremony due to the cold weather. The bride then interpreted this as a sign of health problems and refused to proceed with the marriage.

Jharkhand wedding gets icy twist! Bride calls off marriage after groom collapses at venue due to cold wave shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 12:13 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

A wedding in Jharkhand's Deoghar took an unexpected turn when the groom fainted during the ceremony due to the cold weather. The bride then interpreted this as a sign of health problems and refused to proceed with the marriage. Despite attempts at reconciliation, the bride, Ankita remained firm in her decision, leaving the groom's family to return home without her.

28-year-old Arnav Kumar from Ghormara, collapsed in the biting cold after struggling to endure the bone-chilling 8°C temperatures and the howling winds of the open-air mandap.

According to doctors who later attended to him, Arnav fainted most likely due to freezing conditions combined with the physical toll of a day-long fast. However, the bride, Ankita (25), from Bhagalpur in Bihar, perceived this as a red flag. “It’s a sign of underlying health issues,” she reportedly claimed, promptly deciding to call off the marriage.

The festive proceedings began on a high note at a private garden in Ghormara. Guests from both families were in full celebratory mode, and the initial rituals, including the varmala (garland exchange), proceeded.

However, trouble started brewing as the couple remained in the open mandap while guests enjoyed the wedding feast. "The biting winds grew harsher as the night progressed," remarked a staff member at the Sukhari Mandal banquet hall.

Arnav, visibly shivering, lost consciousness before the pheras (sacred rounds) could begin. Chaos ensued as a local doctor rushed in to revive the groom.

Despite his recovery, Ankita had made up her mind. In an act that stunned everyone, she walked away from the altar, despite several attempts for reconciliation. By Monday morning, the baraat returned home without a bride.

