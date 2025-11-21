Himachal Pradesh's Revenue Dept, under CM Sukhu, is using advanced tech for transparency. The Revenue Management Portal and 'My Deed' system have accelerated work, simplified registries, and enabled online access to case details for citizens.

The Revenue Department is adopting new and advanced technologies on a large scale to ensure transparency in the directions of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This has not only accelerated revenue-related works but has also eliminated the need to make repeated visits to government offices to get their work done. As a result of the initiatives taken by the present state government, visible improvements are now evident on the ground in the functioning of the Revenue Department.

Enhancing Transparency with Digital Tools

Two years ago, the State Government dedicated the Revenue Management Portal to the public. Through this portal, orders in 1,16,490 cases have already been uploaded. Information related to ongoing revenue cases is regularly updated on the portal, enabling people to access details of their cases online anytime, without visiting offices.

A Government spokesperson said that the present State Government, led by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is committed to ensuring transparency not only in the Revenue Department but across all departments by adopting modern technology in their functioning. Emphasis is being laid on digitisation and promoting the e-filing system in government functioning.

Key Digitisation Initiatives

'My Deed' Paperless Registry

He said that since nearly 90 per cent of the population in Himachal Pradesh is connected with agriculture, a transparent, efficient and technologically sound land administration system is crucial. The paperless registry system 'My Deed' is also delivering positive results. Under this system, 55,874 registries have been completed across the State so far. Any citizen can apply for a registry with the Tehsildar from anywhere and at any time, and needs to visit the tehsil office only once. This has simplified the process and saved people's time and money.

E-Roznamcha and Online Revenue Courts

To ease the work of revenue officials, the e-Roznamcha system has been started, enabling online filing of the Daily Incidents Diary. Additionally, to promote good governance and transparency, all revenue courts in the state have been made online since September 1, 2025. Through this system, processes related to partition, demarcation, correction and encroachment, from filing to hearing, are being carried out under the e-filing model. Since its launch, 5,940 cases have been filed, which have made the entire process faster and paperless.

Geo-Referenced Land Maps

Additionally, all land record maps in the State have also been digitised and geo-referenced, meaning they are now linked with digital maps. This will ensure transparency and accuracy in land-related matters and provide significant convenience to land owners.

CM's Vision for a Digital Future

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the government firmly believes in transparency so that citizens can avail better services from the comfort of their homes. "I believe that digitisation of departments is essential to ensure transparency and accountability in the system," he said. (ANI)