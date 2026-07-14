Himachal Pradesh govt launches 'One District Three Product' programme, identifying 36 products from its 12 districts. The initiative aims to create sustainable livelihoods, boost local economies, and promote entrepreneurship through incentives.

The Himachal Pradesh government is making efforts to accord special recognition to the distinct products of each district and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities under the state government's One District Three Product (ODtP) Programme. Under the initiative, 36 products, three from each district, have been identified following a comprehensive assessment of their economic potential, market demand and local significance.

Identified Products Under ODtP

The identified products include Ginger, Sericulture and Fisheries from Bilaspur, Chamba Chappal, White Maize and Wool from Chamba, Turmeric, Bamboo and Maize from Hamirpur, Kangra Tea, Miniature Paintings and Giloye from Kangra, Himachali Chulli Oil, Kinnauri Shawls and Chilgoza from Kinnaur, Trout Fish, Hemp Oil and Kullu Cap from Kullu, Seabuckthorn, Pulle and Green Peas from Lahaul and Spiti, Sepu Badi, Metal Craft and Stone/Wood Carving from Mandi, Apple-based Products, Local Honey, Barley Malt and Flour, and Morel Mushroom from Shimla, Garlic, Ginger and Sirmauri Loiya from Sirmaur, Mushrooms, Tomato and Pharmaceuticals from Solan, and Potato, Litchi and Dragon Fruit from Una.

Market Development and Future Plans

The state government had already organised three Vendor Development Programmes and five Employment Development Programmes aimed at enhancing entrepreneurial capabilities and connecting local producers with potential buyers and industries. As part of the next phase of the initiative, the government would organise a grand exhibition of the identified ODtP (One District Three Products) along with a Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet in October 2026. The event would bring together producers, exporters, investors, retailers and industry stakeholders on a common platform to facilitate business partnerships and strengthen market linkages. The initiative was expected to reinforce local supply chains, encourage entrepreneurship among youth and women and create new opportunities for value addition within the state.

Comprehensive Government Support

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the forthcoming industrial policy would provide a comprehensive package of incentives for enterprises engaged in the identified products. These incentives would include land rebate, stamp duty concession, subsidised electricity, SGST reimbursement and priority sector status, thereby encouraging investment in processing, value addition and marketing of local products.

He said that the government was committed to creating a business-friendly ecosystem that enables local enterprises to expand their operations and compete effectively in national and international markets.

Branding and Marketing Push

The Chief Minister said that the government would lay special emphasis on branding and marketing support for the identified products by facilitating the onboarding of producers on leading e-commerce platforms and supporting their participation in trade fairs, exhibitions and buyer-seller meets. He said that the ODtP Programme would not only preserve and promote the rich heritage and traditional skills of Himachal Pradesh but also generate employment, enhance rural incomes and contribute significantly to the overall economic development of the state.