The Himachal Pradesh government has launched the 'Mukhyamantri Machhuara Samman Nidhi Yojana' to provide annual financial aid of Rs 3,500 to fishermen during the fishing ban period to address their temporary loss of income and ensure livelihood security.

Keeping in view the hardships faced by fishermen during the annual fishing ban imposed to conserve and facilitate the breeding of fish, the Himachal Pradesh government has launched the 'Mukhyamantri Machhuara Samman Nidhi Yojana' to provide financial assistance and social security to fishermen engaged in reservoir fisheries across the state.

Every year, during the closed fishing season, a large number of fishermen who depend primarily on fishing for their livelihood experience a temporary loss of income, causing financial distress to their families.

To address this challenge, the State Government is going to provide financial assistance of Rs 3,500 annually to each eligible beneficiary during the fishing ban period. The scheme aims to ensure livelihood security by extending timely financial support during the non-fishing season.

Scheme Eligibility and Application Process

The scheme will be applicable to eligible active fishermen engaged in reservoir fisheries through registered Fisheries Cooperative Societies and possessing valid fishing licences. It has been designed to provide financial relief during the closed fishing season, promote sustainable fisheries management and support genuine fishermen who make a significant contribution to the fisheries sector.

Eligible fishermen will be required to submit applications through their respective Fisheries Cooperative Societies along with the prescribed documents, including a valid fishing licence, Aadhaar card, Parivar Register details, a valid NFDP registration number and a society membership certificate.

The applications will be scrutinised and verified by the concerned Fisheries Cooperative Societies and officials of the Fisheries Department before approval by the Deputy Director Fisheries or Assistant Director Fisheries at the district level.

Beneficiaries and Implementation

The financial assistance will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism. The Directorate of Fisheries will monitor the implementation of the scheme, maintain beneficiary records and conduct random verification to ensure transparency and that the benefits reach genuine fishermen.

Around 3,700 fishermen families associated with the Gobind Sagar, Pong Dam, Kol Dam, Chamera and Ranjit Sagar reservoirs are expected to benefit from the scheme every year. The State Government will incur an annual expenditure of approximately Rs. 1.20 crore for its implementation.

Government's Commitment to Welfare

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the State Government was committed to inclusive development and ensuring that every section of society receives adequate support and social security. He said that fishermen play a vital role in strengthening the rural economy and the Government fully recognises their valuable contribution to the fisheries sector.

The Chief Minister said that the Mukhyamantri Machhuara Samman Nidhi Yojana would provide much-needed financial relief to families dependent on reservoir fisheries and help them meet their essential needs during the period when fishing activities remain suspended.

He further said that the Government was taking several initiatives to strengthen the fisheries sector, enhance the income of fishermen and promote the sustainable utilisation of aquatic resources. He added that the scheme marks another significant step towards building a welfare-oriented governance model and ensuring that the benefits of development reach even the most remote and vulnerable communities of the state. (ANI)