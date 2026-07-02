Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh announces intensified monsoon preparedness. Amid IMD alerts, officials are directed to restore road connectivity within 24 hours and ensure access to essential services for people in affected areas.

Monsoon Preparedness Measures Intensified

Amid warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) of continued heavy monsoon rainfall and rising risk of rain-related disasters, Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said that the state government has intensified its monsoon preparedness measures and directed officials to ensure restoration of road connectivity within 24 hours wherever feasible.

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Speaking to ANI in Shimla on the state's disaster preparedness, the minister said that continuous review meetings are being held with senior officials to closely monitor the evolving situation and ensure swift restoration of essential services affected due to heavy rainfall across the state. "We are continuously holding meetings with our officials. I have also scheduled a review meeting within a day, where we will take a comprehensive assessment of the work being carried out across the state. Our priority is to ensure that people, particularly in safer areas, can reach markets and access essential services on time," Singh said.

Focus on Road Restoration

He further stated that special focus is being laid on remote and rain-affected regions where road connectivity has been severely impacted due to landslides, mudslides and heavy rainfall activity. "We are making every possible effort to restore connectivity in remote areas. Machinery, including dozers, excavators and all available equipment, is being deployed on the ground to clear blocked roads. We endeavour to ensure that the people of the state do not face unnecessary inconvenience," the minister added.

Singh also said that he has issued clear instructions to the concerned departments to prioritise road restoration works and reopen blocked routes within 24 hours wherever conditions allow safe operations. "I do not have the exact figures at the moment, but I have instructed the department that wherever roads can be reopened safely, the restoration should be completed within 24 hours," he said.

IMD Issues Warnings, Roads Blocked

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts of Himachal Pradesh over the coming days, raising concerns of flash floods, landslides, and disruption of transport and public utilities.

According to the latest report issued by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) under the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, a total of 46 roads have been blocked at multiple locations across the state. In addition, several electricity distribution transformers and drinking water supply schemes have also been affected due to continuous rainfall.

Restoration work is being carried out on a war footing by district administrations and line departments, with round-the-clock monitoring being maintained in vulnerable and disaster-prone areas. The state government has also appealed to residents and tourists to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable regions, and strictly follow advisories issued by local authorities as the monsoon remains active across Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)