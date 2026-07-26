The Himachal Pradesh government appointed 94 Group-C employees in various departments under the Compassionate Employment Policy in July 2026. Beneficiaries thanked CM Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for fast-tracking long-pending cases.

Reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of families of deceased government employees, the State Government has appointed 94 Group-C employees in various departments during July 2026 under the Compassionate Employment Policy through the Directorate of Recruitment, Himachal Pradesh. The appointments have been made in the Jal Shakti, Health, Rural Development, Home and Horticulture Departments.

Beneficiaries Express Gratitude to CM Sukhu

The Government has also directed all departments to submit genuine cases on priority so that eligible dependents can be provided employment on compassionate grounds without unnecessary delay. The employees appointed under the policy expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for directing the concerned departments to process compassionate appointment cases on priority. They stated that several deserving families had been waiting for years for their cases to be considered.

Akshay Kumar of Kuthera Khairla in Una district said that his father, who was serving as an Operator in the Irrigation and Public Health Department, passed away in 2018. He applied for compassionate employment the same year, but his case remained pending from 2018 to 2022. He said that after the present Congress Government assumed office, his case was processed. He was informed in February 2026 that his case has been selected. He appeared for the typing test in March this year and received appointment letter in July.

Shalu Chauhan of Kotkhai in Shimla district said that her father, who was working as a Pump Operator in the Jal Shakti Vibhag, passed away in 2013. She said that her request for compassionate employment was not considered during the previous government's tenure. However, after the present Congress Government led by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu came to power, her case was processed expeditiously. She appeared for the typing test in March 2026 and received her appointment letter in July 2026. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister.

Akanksha Kapur of Baijnath in Kangra district said that her father, who was serving as a Senior Assistant in the Hydrology Department, passed away in 2019. She stated that no action was taken on her request for compassionate employment during the previous government's tenure. However, the present State Government processed her case on priority and she was appointed in July.

Lokesh Chauhan of Nahan in Sirmaur district said that his father, who was serving in the Jal Shakti Vibhag, passed away in 2014. He said that the present Congress Government provided him employment on compassionate grounds in July 2026 and thanked the Chief Minister for extending timely support to his family.

Shivani Kumari of Kuthera in Hamirpur district expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister for appointing her as a Junior Office Assistant (IT) in the Health Department. Her husband, who was serving as a Dental Mechanic in the Health Department, passed away in 2023.

State to Re-examine Rejected Cases

Taking a step forward, now the State Government has also decided to review compassionate appointment cases that were earlier rejected by various departments for different reasons. As a one-time measure, genuine rejected cases will be re-examined, and suitable relaxations, wherever required under the policy, will be considered to provide relief to deserving families.

The Government will continue to expedite the disposal of eligible compassionate employment cases and ensure that the benefits of the policy reach deserving families in a fair, transparent and time-bound manner. (ANI)