Residents in Tiruchirappalli blocked the Chennai National Highway to protest severe traffic congestion caused by the closure of the Cauvery Bridge for maintenance, urging authorities to expedite the repair work and address long-pending demands.

Residents staged a road blockade protest on Saturday at Sanjeevi Nagar on the Tiruchirappalli-Chennai National Highway, demanding the speedy completion of maintenance work on the Cauvery Bridge.

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The old Cauvery Bridge has been closed for the past two days for repair works, resulting in severe traffic congestion and causing major inconvenience to commuters. The protesting residents said the prolonged closure has led to unbearable delays and urged the authorities to complete the maintenance work at the earliest. Meanwhile, Traffic police officials reached the spot and held talks with the protesters in an attempt to pacify them and restore normal traffic.

Unresolved Flyover Demand

Residents also pointed out that their long-pending demand for the construction of a flyover at Sanjeevi Nagar has remained unresolved for several years. They recalled that the local Member of Parliament had earlier assured them that the project would be taken up soon. However, with the closure of the old Cauvery Bridge, traffic congestion has worsened, prompting the public to launch the protest.

Massive Traffic Congestion

The traffic jam has stretched for nearly three kilometres, affecting the entire route from Oyamari Road through the Cauvery Bridge, Mambazha Salai, Thiruvanaikaval, Kumbakonathan Salai and the Tiruchirappalli-Chennai National Highway. Vehicles remain stranded, with traffic coming to a complete standstill and commuters unable to move even an inch.

NHAI's Maintenance Plan

The protest comes after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced that it will shut the old Cauvery bridge near Odathurai on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway from Thursday (June 25) for three months to carry out routine maintenance work after 16 years. However, residents have raised concerns about the decision, saying the announcement came too late and that the closure is likely to worsen traffic congestion in the area. (ANI)