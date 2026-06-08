Hundreds of Anganwadi workers protested in Shimla, gheraoing the HP Secretariat. They demand gratuity, pension, and EPF, warning of intensified agitation if the government doesn't address their decades-long neglect and lack of social security.

Hundreds of Anganwadi workers and helpers from across Himachal Pradesh staged a gherao of the state Secretariat on Monday, demanding gratuity, pension, EPF benefits and improved service conditions, while warning of an intensified agitation if their demands remain unaddressed.

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The protest was organised by the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, with workers raising slogans against what they described as decades of neglect despite their contribution to child welfare and community health services.

'Empty-Handed' After Decades of Service

Addressing the gathering, Anganwadi Workers Association Vice-President Sudarshana Sharma said workers had been struggling for their rights for decades but had received little support from successive governments. "Anganwadi workers have been fighting for their rights for a very long time. Even after nearly 50 years of service, neither adequate wages nor allowances have been provided. Whenever any increase is announced, it is only a small amount. We have received nothing substantial from the Central Government," Sharma said.

She highlighted the plight of Anganwadi workers after retirement, alleging that they are left without any financial security despite decades of service. "When an Anganwadi worker retires, she is simply handed a letter by the government and sent home empty-handed. There is no pension, no gratuity and no Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) support. After serving for 40, 50 or even 60 years, workers receive nothing," she said.

Union Demands Gratuity, Pension, and EPF

Sharma said one of the union's key demands was the implementation of gratuity benefits for Anganwadi workers in Himachal Pradesh on the lines of Keralam, where such benefits are being provided following court orders. "Our main demand is gratuity. Workers in Kerala are receiving gratuity following High Court directions, and Anganwadi workers in Himachal should also receive the same benefit. We should not be forced to approach courts to secure our rights," she said.

The union is also demanding pension benefits and EPF coverage, arguing that workers are left financially vulnerable in old age after retirement at the age of 60. "Pension is the only support in old age. Once a worker retires, she has no source of income. The government must provide pension and EPF benefits," Sharma said.

She claimed that nearly 36,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers across Himachal Pradesh are affected by the lack of social security measures.

The union leader also alleged that even in cases where workers die during service, neither their families nor dependents receive meaningful assistance from the government. "There is no proper support for the families of workers who die while serving. Their families and children are left without any assistance despite years of dedicated service," she said.

'Will Intensify Struggle' if Demands Unmet

Warning of a stronger agitation, Sharma said the protest would continue until the government accepts the workers' demands. "If the government does not accept our demands, we will intensify our struggle four times over. We will not back down and will continue our agitation until justice is delivered to Anganwadi workers and helpers," she said.

"Our main demands are gratuity, pension and EPF benefits for Anganwadi workers. After decades of service, workers retire with no financial security. We should not have to go to court to secure gratuity. If the government fails to address our demands, we will intensify our agitation and continue our struggle until justice is done." Said Sudarshana Sharma, while speaking with ANI.

The protesting workers urged the state government to immediately initiate talks with their representatives and announce a roadmap for the implementation of gratuity, pension and other social security benefits.

The demonstration led to heavy sloganeering outside the Secretariat complex, with workers demanding recognition of their long service and improved welfare measures. (ANI)