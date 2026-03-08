CPI leader Sandosh Kumar and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari criticised West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for not receiving President Droupadi Murmu during her visit for the Santal Conference, calling it a mistake and an insult to the President.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Sandosh Kumar on Sunday said that it was the duty of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to recieve President Droupadi Murmu during her state visit for the 9th International Santal Conference in Darjeeling. "Whatever the situation, Mamata could have gone there. It is unfortunate that she did not receive her. As the Chief Minister of a state, it is her duty to be present when the President or Prime Minister visits. That could have been avoided and Mamata did make a mistake by not attending that function," he stressed.

BJP Leader Demands Action Over 'Insult'

Earlier today, BJP MLA and West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused the TMC government of insulting women, tribal communities, and the Constitution following alleged protocol lapses at President Droupadi Murmu's event. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader held the West Bengal government responsible for the incident and called for strict action against senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police (DGP), Siliguri Police Commissioner, and Darjeeling District Magistrate (DM). "It is an insult to women, the tribal community, and the Constitution, with the West Bengal government responsible for it. Strict action should be taken, including suspension and departmental proceedings, against central cadre officers such as the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, the Commissioner of Police in Siliguri, and the District Magistrate of Darjeeling," Adhikari said.

President's Disappointment Sparks Row

The controversy emerged after President Murmu expressed disappointment over the last-minute change of venue for the 9th International Santal Conference held on Saturday in the Darjeeling district and the absence of state representation to receive her.

The BJP has accused the TMC government of insulting the President, while TMC has rejected allegations of protocol violation.

The Santhal community is one of the largest tribal communities in India, with over 7 million people across the country and over 2.5 million residing in West Bengal.