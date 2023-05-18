Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express flagged off by PM Modi; Check route, timings & other details

    The Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat train will cover the distance of 500 km between Howrah and Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath, in around six and a half hours. The regular run of the 22895/22896 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will commence from 20 May.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express Train on Thursday through video conferencing.  After the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, West Bengal will now receive this Vande Bharat Express. This will be Odisha’s first Vande Bharat train.

    The 500 kilometre journey from Howrah to Puri will take the railway around six and a half hours. According to the IRCTC, the train will run six days a week, excluding Thursdays.

    Train timings: The Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will leave Howrah at 6.10 am and arrive in Puri at 12.35 pm. It will return from Puri to Howrah at 1.50 pm and 8.30 pm, respectively.

    Train stops: It will stop in Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Khurda Road. The train has 16 carriages.

    Ticket cost: The railway has two different coach types: executive chair cars and AC chair cars. The cost of an AC chair on the Puri-Howrah line is Rs. 1,430, including Rs. 328 for catering, while the cost of an executive chair car is Rs. 2,615, including Rs. 389 for food.

    The cost of an AC chair on the Howrah-Puri line is Rs. 1,265, including Rs. 162 for catering, while the cost of an executive chair car is Rs. 2,420, including Rs. 195 for food. In the train, choosing your food is optional, and if you choose "No Food Option," the catering fee won't be applied to your price.

    Both online and offline reservations are accepted for this semi-high speed train. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) official website or mobile app may be used to purchase tickets and reserve seats. The Passenger Reservation System (PRS) is where travellers must make their reservations for offline mode. Only travellers with tickets in hand will be permitted to board the train.

