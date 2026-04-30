Students at VNIT Nagpur are moving beyond traditional careers, using AI and robotics to build startups. In high-tech labs, they develop indigenous drones for farmers and communication systems, embodying the 'Make in India' spirit.

Today's youth are no longer limiting themselves to the idea of traditional jobs. Instead, they are driven by the ambition to create, innovate, and build something impactful. With access to better infrastructure, emerging technologies, and expanding opportunities, young minds are increasingly stepping into the world of innovation.

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Innovation Thrives at VNIT Nagpur

A glimpse of this transformation can be seen at the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur, where students are actively turning their ideas into reality through artificial intelligence, robotics, and cutting-edge research. Inside the labs, students are no longer coding just to pass exams. Computer screens have become windows to entrepreneurial dreams, as many of them work on blueprints for their own startups. Moving beyond textbooks, these high-tech labs have evolved into dynamic spaces where experimentation and innovation thrive.

Harsh Vyas, a student at VNIT, highlights the rapid pace of technological growth and the opportunities it brings. "As a tech student, I feel that India is becoming increasingly digital, and we are continuously adopting new technologies. With advancements in AI, drones, robotics, and materials engineering, there are immense opportunities for us. It's an exciting time to be a part of this ecosystem," he said.

Echoing similar enthusiasm, Ananya Goswami emphasises the importance of staying updated with global innovations. "As a tech student, it is very exciting to see how new innovations are emerging not just in India but across the world. Developments like Claude and Gemini show that there is so much more to learn. The faster we understand and adapt to these technologies, the better we can progress," she explains.

From Ideas to Impact: The Startup Ecosystem

Students also point out that the startup culture at VNIT is rapidly gaining momentum. Sumedha Desai notes, "It is not true that there are no startups at VNIT. There are several initiatives already underway. For instance, one startup is working on indigenous wireless communication systems, contributing to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and a developed India."

The energy within these labs reflects a clear and focused vision. While some students are working on drone-based solutions for the future, others are engaged in testing advanced AI models. The idea of "Make in India" is no longer just a slogan; here, it is a lived reality, driven by continuous innovation and hands-on experimentation.

'Make in India' in Action: Indigenous Drone Solutions

Rajsi Deshmukh, a member of VNIT's robotics and AI club, shares insights into her work on indigenous drone development. "We are part of the IV Labs, which is VNIT's robotics and AI club. I am specifically working on building indigenous drones from scratch. In line with the 'Make in India' vision, we have fabricated these drones ourselves and deployed our own algorithms on them," she says.

Highlighting the practical impact of their work, she adds, "I have been focusing on developing drones for farmers. These drones provide end-to-end solutions from sowing seeds to harvesting and even assisting in the final stages of sale. We are also working towards building a startup in this domain."

As India moves towards its Vision 2047, institutions like VNIT are playing a crucial role in shaping the innovators of tomorrow. These young minds, equipped with skills, creativity, and determination, are not just preparing for the future; they are actively building it.