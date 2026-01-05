Tejasvi Rana, an IIT Kanpur graduate, shifted her career from engineering to civil services. Through dedication, self-study, and perseverance, she cleared the UPSC exam, securing a top rank and realizing her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

The UPSC Civil Services Exam is considered one of the toughest exams in the world, with three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Millions of aspirants dream of becoming IAS officers, but achieving top ranks requires strategy, dedication, and relentless hard work. Among the inspiring officers is Tejasvi Rana, popularly called ‘Lady Singham’ for her courage and integrity in public service.

Educational Background and Early Ambitions

Tejasvi Rana hails from Kurukshetra, Haryana, where she completed her schooling. Initially, her ambition was to become an engineer. After the 10th grade, she began preparing for the highly competitive JEE exam. Her hard work paid off, and she successfully qualified for JEE, later completing her engineering degree from IIT Kanpur. During her time at IIT, she developed a strong interest in civil services after attending seminars and listening to IAS officers speak about their work. Inspired by their dedication, she decided to shift her career path from engineering to public service.

UPSC Preparation and Journey to Success

Tejasvi chose to prepare for UPSC through self-study, without enrolling in any coaching institute. She started with NCERT books from Class 6 to 12, practiced extensive writing, took mock tests, and created her own study material. She also utilized online resources to strengthen her knowledge. She opted for Economics as her optional subject. In her first attempt, she cleared Prelims but couldn’t clear Mains. Undeterred, she tried again in 2016 and successfully cleared all stages, securing 12th rank with 1074 total marks, including 897 in the written exam and 177 in the personality test.

Lady Singham and Personal Life

Tejasvi Rana earned the nickname ‘Lady Singham’ when she imposed a fine on a party MLA during the COVID-19 lockdown, showcasing her strict and principled approach. She is currently posted in Kalimpong, West Bengal, serving the public with diligence. Tejasvi is married to Abhishek Gupta, a 2016 batch IPS officer and IIT Kanpur graduate. Together, they form a remarkable duo in public service, both admired for their commitment and increasingly popular on social media.

Tejasvi Rana’s journey demonstrates that courage, perseverance, and integrity can pave the way to success, inspiring countless aspirants across India. Her story from an engineering student to a respected IAS officer highlights determination, smart strategy, and dedication to public service.