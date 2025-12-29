Simala Prasad, a 2010-batch IPS officer, is admired for her talent, beauty, and dedication. Though Bollywood offered her a career, she chose public service, balancing policing with her passion for acting and dance.

Simala Prasad has often been highlighted as one of the most inspiring and talented IPS officers in India. Known for her beauty and charisma, she was passionate about dancing and acting since childhood. Though Bollywood once opened its doors for her, she chose the path of public service, becoming an IPS officer in 2010.

Early Life and Academic Excellence

Born in Bhopal, Simala Prasad comes from a distinguished family. Her father, Dr. Bhagirath Prasad, served as an IAS officer and a Lok Sabha MP, while her mother, Mehrunnisa Parvez, is a renowned litterateur. Simala completed her schooling at St. Joseph's Co-ed School and later graduated from Bhopal, where she was awarded a gold medal for topping her class. Inspired by the atmosphere at home, she eventually decided to appear for civil services, passing the UPSC exam without any coaching, a testament to her hard work and determination. She also cleared the MP PCS exam, and her first posting was as a DSP.

Passion for Acting and Bollywood Journey

Despite her focus on policing, Simala never let go of her love for performing arts. She was fond of dancing and acting from a young age, participating in various school and college events. Her talent caught the attention of director Zaigham Imam, who offered her a role in a film.

Bollywood Success Alongside Policing

Simala fulfilled her Bollywood dreams by acting in films while continuing her police career. She made her debut in 2017 with Alif, which was well-received by audiences and critics alike. She later appeared in the 2019 film Nakkash, further proving her versatility as both an actress and a dedicated IPS officer. Her journey demonstrates that with passion and determination, it is possible to excel in multiple fields and make a mark in both public service and the arts.