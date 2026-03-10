India has successfully tested the indigenous ADC-150 Air Droppable Container, designed to deliver up to 150 kg of supplies to naval ships at sea. The DRDO and Indian Navy carried out four in-flight release trials from a P-8I aircraft off Goa between February 21 and March 1.

New Delhi: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy have jointly conducted four successful in-flight release trials of the indigenous Air Droppable Container ‘ADC-150’ from the P8I aircraft off the coast of Goa between February 21 to March 01, at different extreme release conditions.

Indigenously designed and developed to deliver 150 kg payload, the Air Droppable Container enhances the naval operational logistics capabilities for providing quick response to naval vessels under distress, needing critical stores and equipment, medical assistance at blue sea deployed far from the coast.

The Naval Science & Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam is the nodal laboratory for the activity.

Designing and clearance

Aerial Delivery Research & Development Establishment, Agra has developed the parachute system and Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification, Bengaluru provided the flight clearance & certification.

To meet the requirement of the Indian Navy, the ADC-150 system for the P8I aircraft was developed and qualified in a short timeframe. As all the developmental flight trials have been completed successfully, the system is expected to be inducted into the Indian Navy soon.

Designed for the Indian Navy, an indigenous logistics system enables rapid delivery of critical supplies to ships at sea, even beyond 2,000 km from shore.

Equipped with parachute system for safe deployment and recovery, the first successful test trial of a locally-made Air Droppable Container called ‘ADC-150’ was conducted from the IL 38SD aircraft off the coast of Goa on April 27, 2023.