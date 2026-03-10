AICTE launches 500 Offline ATAL Faculty Development Programs for 2026-27 to enhance technical education. Chairman Yogesh Singh highlighted the importance of hands-on training for faculty to strengthen India's technological expertise.

Leadership on Enhancing Technical Education

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched 500 Offline ATAL Faculty Development Programs (FDPs) for the academic year 2026-27. The initiative was inaugurated by the Chairman of AICTE, Yogesh Singh.

In his inaugural address, Singh emphasised the significance of FDPs in providing quality training to faculty members. He highlighted the importance of hands-on experience, project-based learning, laboratory-based learning, and technology-driven learning in technical education.

He stated that technology is the key to accelerating the growth of the country. He added that FDPs are one of the main instruments to strengthen the technical education system so that the Nation can develop greater technological expertise.

He also mentioned that this initiative reflects AICTE's commitment to promoting continuous professional development and enhancing the quality of technical education in India.

The Member Secretary of AICTE, Shyama Rath, appreciated the initiative and encouraged faculty members to participate in the FDPs so that they can better prepare students to become a future-ready workforce.

Program Details, Eligibility, and Timeline

The offline FDPs aim to foster a culture of continuous professional development, with 500 programs proposed for this year. Each basic FDP is a six-day course.

Additionally, 50 advanced FDPs, each of two weeks' duration, will be organised.

Only AICTE-approved institutions are eligible to apply for the Offline ATAL FDPs. The programs are designed to benefit faculty members by enhancing their knowledge and skills, which can then be effectively imparted to students.

The application portal is now open, and institutions interested in conducting FDPs can submit their applications until April 13. Institutes can commence the FDPs from June 15.

FDP Focus Areas

The FDP covers 17 focus areas, including Advanced Materials, Rare-earth and Critical Minerals; Semiconductors; Space and Defense; Blue Economy and Green Economy; High Performance Computing; Energy, Sustainability and Climate Change; Advanced Computing such as Supercomputing, AI, and Data Science; Next Generation Communications; Smart Cities and Mobility; Agrotech and Food Processing; Health Care and Med-Tech; Disaster Management and Resilient Infrastructure; Manufacturing and Industry 4.0; Quantum Technology; Hydrogen Energy; Cyber Physical Systems and Cyber Security; and any other emerging technology areas. (ANI)