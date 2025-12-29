Ahmedabad sisters Mandakini Shah and Ushaben have won hearts as the Biker Dadis. Mandakini learned to ride a scooter at 62 and now rides daily with her sister in a sidecar. Their story inspires women to be independent, proving age is never a barrier.

On the busy streets of Ahmedabad, a heart-warming sight often makes people stop and stare. Two elderly women, dressed in sarees, ride calmly through traffic on a scooter. One steers confidently, while the other sits comfortably in a sidecar.

They are Mandakini Shah, aged 87, and her 84-year-old sister Ushaben. Together, they have become famous as Ahmedabad’s ‘Biker Dadis’, proving that age should never limit independence or joy.

A journey that began at 62

Mandakini Shah did not grow up riding scooters. In fact, she learned to ride only at the age of 62. Many people slow down in their later years, but Shah chose to learn something new.

She is the eldest of six siblings and the daughter of a freedom fighter. Responsibility came early in her life. She became a teacher at just 16 years old and later spent many years working on social welfare projects.

Learning to ride a scooter was not just a skill for her. It was a step towards freedom. Over time, she also learned to ride a bike and a jeep. Eventually, she bought a scooter with a sidecar, which she still rides across Ahmedabad today.

A daily sight that went viral

Mandakini often rides with her sister Ushaben seated in the sidecar. The image of two silver-haired women moving smoothly through heavy traffic quickly caught public attention.

Videos of their daily rides spread widely on Instagram and other social media platforms. People began calling them the ‘Biker Dadis’, and some even compared them to Jai and Veeru from the film Sholay.

The story was widely shared and also reported by The Better India, which highlighted their journey as an inspiring example of confidence and independence.

Helping others along the way

Mandakini Shah does not ride only for herself. She often offers lifts to children when she goes to the garden. She also helps strangers, dropping them at their destinations when possible.

Speaking to PTI, the former teacher said that riding allows her to stay active and connected to people around her. For her, the scooter is not just transport. It is a way to stay useful and engaged.

Fame brings both joy and challenges

Going viral changed her daily life. Shah says there are many positive moments. People recognise her, smile at her, and treat her like a celebrity. At hospitals, doctors sometimes take photos with her and even waive consultation fees.

However, not all attention is pleasant. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Shah shared that traffic police often question her about why she still rides a scooter at her age. Some people on the road even mock or copy her movements.

Her response remains calm. “I smile and say nothing,” she said.

Inspiring women to ride fearlessly

Despite these challenges, Shah feels proud of the impact she has made. She has never married, and she values her independence deeply.

She says that after seeing her ride, some men encourage their wives to learn how to ride two-wheelers. Many women have also told her that they now feel confident enough to try riding themselves.

Ushaben shares the same belief. “Age is not a barrier for us. We hope other women get inspiration from us,” she says.

Mandakini and Ushaben are not chasing fame. They are simply living life on their own terms. Their journey sends a powerful message that learning never stops, and freedom has no age limit.

As they continue to ride through Ahmedabad’s streets, the Biker Dadis remind everyone that courage, confidence and joy can grow stronger with time.