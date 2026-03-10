BRS leader KT Rama Rao said the party will introduce a Private Member Bill to demand legal backing for the six guarantees promised by Congress, aiming to expose the government's failure to honour its electoral commitments after two and a half years.

BRS to table Private Member Bill on Six Guarantees

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) announced that the party will introduce a Private Member Bill during the ongoing Budget Session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly to expose the Congress government's alleged betrayal of the people of Telangana and to demand legal backing for the six guarantees promised during the elections.

KTR said the Congress party came to power by promising six guarantees to the people of the state, but has "failed to honour those commitments". He reminded that Congress leaders had publicly promised that legal status would be given to the six guarantees in the very first Cabinet meeting after coming to power, but the government has failed to fulfil that promise even after two and a half years. He stated that the proposed Private Member Bill is intended to hold the Congress government accountable and ensure that the guarantees promised to the people, including benefits for women, elderly citizens, persons with disabilities, students, and farmers, are implemented in a legally binding manner.

KTR also said that through this bill, the BRS will expose the Congress party's failure to implement its promises, including those commitments reiterated by senior Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi. He called upon Congress MLAs to support the bill in the Assembly if they are genuinely committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people. He was addressing the media after the joint orientation meeting of BRS MLAs and MLCs held at Golconda Resort, where party leaders discussed strategies for the upcoming Assembly Budget Session.

KTR Slams Govt's 'Disregard for Legislative Institutions'

Speaking about the session, KTR said the Congress government is presenting its third budget, making this session extremely important as nearly half of the government's tenure has already passed. He said the time given by the people for the implementation of electoral promises has effectively elapsed, yet the Congress government has failed to deliver. During the meeting, BRS leaders deliberated on strategies to expose the government's failure in implementing its promises and to raise issues related to governance failures and alleged excesses of the Congress government in the Assembly. Senior party leaders, including Madhusudhana Chary, Banda Prakash, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and Sabitha Indra Reddy, also spoke during the meeting.

KTR criticised the government for not constituting key Assembly committees even after more than two years in power. He pointed out that there are no Select Committees, Standing Committees, or Petitions Committees, and even the post of Deputy Speaker remains vacant, which he said reflects the government's disregard for legislative institutions. He alleged that the Congress government is using "bulldozer tactics" inside and outside the Assembly, accusing it of demolishing houses in several parts of the state while also suppressing debate in the legislature through numerical strength.

Allegations of Financial Mismanagement and Corruption

KTR further alleged that the government is misleading the Assembly by presenting distorted financial figures and manipulating data. He said BRS will challenge these claims in the Assembly with factual data and expose what he described as the government's "numbers game."

The BRS leader also questioned why the Congress government has failed to allocate adequate funds for Dalit, Tribal, BC, and Minority welfare schemes, despite making several promises to these communities during the elections. He accused the government of claiming that there are no funds available to implement welfare promises made to farmers, women, and students, while simultaneously pushing ahead with the Musi River project, which he alleged could involve large-scale corruption. KTR clarified that BRS is not opposed to the rejuvenation of the Musi River, but strongly opposes what he described as massive corruption and the demolition of houses affecting thousands of families in the name of the project.

Challenge on Housing and Development Claims

He also criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating that the "government is prioritising political interests over the welfare of farmers." KTR demanded that the government focus on implementing Rythu Bandhu instead of pursuing what he termed politically motivated programmes.

KTR reiterated his earlier statement that if the Congress government can prove that it has constructed even a single new house in the last two and a half years, he would resign from his position. He alleged that the government is merely repainting projects, flyovers, and houses constructed during the BRS regime and claiming credit for them. He concluded by stating that BRS will continue to raise the voice of affected communities, including those who lost houses due to government actions in Khammam and other regions, and will strongly question the government in the Assembly on every promise made to the people of Telangana. (ANI)