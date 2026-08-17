BJP MP K Laxman accused Congress of betraying the OBC community for political gain, contrasting it with PM Modi's efforts. The party in Telangana resolved to fight the state's 'anti-BC' policies, including the 4% Muslim reservation.

BJP Accuses Congress of Being 'Anti-OBC'

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and OBC Morcha National President K Laxman on Monday accused the Congress party of shedding tears for Other Backwards Classes (OBCs) while consistently betraying the community for political gain. "Today, the Congress party, and even the Chief Minister of Telangana, sheds tears, yet it was under Modi's leadership that the National Commission for Backwards Classes was granted constitutional status for the upliftment of the OBC community," he said.

The remarks came after a key state executive meeting between BJP and OBC Morcha District Presidents at the party's state headquarters in Hyderabad. The conference served as a platform for the BJP to launch a political campaign against the Congress government's reservation policies in the state.

Laxman noted that PM Modi himself hails from an extremely backward background and has inspired the trust of the OBC community nationwide. "PM Modi, who hails from an extremely backward community, rose to become the Prime Minister of the country. The Congress party, with its double standards, is anti-OBC and has consistently betrayed the community. The work done for OBCs across the country over the last 12 years since Modi took office, the OBC community stands firmly with him," he said.

Telangana BJP Slams Muslim Quota, Vows to Fight Injustice

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao slammed the state government for failing to honour its promises regarding job opportunities and reservations. He singled out the state's 4% reservation for Muslims as a direct encroachment on the rights of backward communities. "An OBC executive meeting was held at the BJP state office in Hyderabad, where a resolution was passed to fight against the anti-BC policies of the Congress government in Telangana. The Congress party is accused of using the BC community merely as a vote bank while failing to fulfil its promises regarding reservations and job opportunities. Furthermore, by implementing a 4% Muslim reservation, the state government is being criticised for causing direct injustice to the legitimate BC communities in the state," he said.

The meeting was concluded with a resolution passed by the Telangana BJP leadership to fight what they described as systemic injustice against the state's Backwards Classes. (ANI)