Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed excitement over the new BJP National Team list, calling it a reflection of PM Modi's inclusive vision. The list includes a mix of experienced leaders and new faces from various states and social backgrounds.

Rijiju Hails 'Perfect Mixture' in New BJP Team

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed his excitement over the newly announced list of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Team, stating that the selection reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive and diverse representation. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Rijiju highlighted the careful curation of the team, which includes members from various states, regions, and social backgrounds.

"I am very excited since the BJP National Team list was published. It feels very good because look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and how he builds his team. He has included every state, every region, and different sections of society. It is a perfect mixture of experienced leaders and energetic new faces. We always consider ourselves fortunate to have the opportunity to work with PM Modi," Rijiju said. When asked about the delay in the announcement of the new office-bearers, the Union Minister clarified that the ongoing Parliament session was the primary reason for the timing. "No, it's not that it took too long. The situation was such that Parliament was in session, and such announcements are generally not made in the middle of it," he added.

BJP Announces New National Team

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party unveiled the new national team, including of new, young, and experienced leaders. The party also saw women's representation.

General Secretaries and Key Posts

BL Santosh will continue in his position as National General Secretary (Organisation). Former Amethi MP Smriti Irani, former Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Gajendra Patel, Satish Poonia, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia have been entrusted with the key responsibilities as general secretaries.

The announcement comes almost six months after Nitin Nabin became party chief.

National Vice Presidents

The party has named several senior leaders as National Vice Presidents. They include former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje, former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, Prof. M. Nagaraja, Prof. Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar.

Six among 13 new vice presidents are women.

National Secretaries

Kavita Patidar - Madhya Pradesh, K. Surendran - Keralam, Dr. Bhola Singh - Uttar Pradesh, Pradip Varma - Jharkhand, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel - Gujarat, Sandeep Pathak - Delhi, Phangnon Konyak - Nagaland, Sangeeta Yadav - Uttar Pradesh, Anil Antony - Keralam, M. Venkateshan - Tamil Nadu, Manoj Tigga - West Bengal, Siddharth Shambhu - Bihar, Swadesh Singh - Delhi, Shri Mriganka Deo Barman - Assam, Rohan Gupta - Gujarat, Jai Prakash - Delhi have been named as National Secretaries.

Other Key Appointments

Piyush Goyal has once again been entrusted with the responsibility as National Treasurer of the party.

The party has also named RS MP Tarun Chugh as the Central Office In-charge.

Gujarat MP Hemang Joshi has been entrusted with the charge of the Yuva Morcha, while the Mahila Morcha will be overseen by Roop Kumari Choudhary from Chhattisgarh

Anil Baluni, who is a Lok Sabha MP, will continue as Media Convenor. The co-convenors are Ashish Usha Agrawal - Madhya Pradesh, Pradeep Bhandari - Delhi and Siddharth Yadav - Delhi.

Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh has been named as Social Media Convenor. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)