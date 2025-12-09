Divya Tanwar, from a small Haryana village, overcame financial hardships to crack UPSC. Her determination and self-study led her to become one of India’s youngest IPS officers and later an IAS officer.

The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of India’s toughest competitive exams, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Success requires not only knowledge but also analytical skills, decision-making ability, and immense self-discipline. Among the many inspiring stories is that of Divya Tanwar, whose journey demonstrates resilience, determination, and the power of hard work.

Humble Beginnings and Family Support

Divya Tanwar hails from the small village of Nimbi in Mahendragarh, Haryana. Her life was challenging from the start. In 2011, her father passed away, leaving the family in a difficult financial situation. Divya’s mother, Babita Tanwar, worked tirelessly as a farm laborer and tailor to support her children’s education. Her mother’s sacrifices and relentless spirit inspired Divya to strive for excellence, despite the odds.

Education and UPSC Preparation

Divya completed her early schooling in government schools and later earned admission to Navodaya Vidyalaya through an entrance exam. Her dedication and talent were evident early on. After completing her bachelor’s degree in Science, Divya decided to prepare for the UPSC CSE. Unlike many aspirants, she did not join a major coaching institute. Instead, she relied on online resources, mock tests, and self-study, demonstrating that disciplined self-preparation can lead to success.

Cracking UPSC and Achieving the IAS Dream

In 2021, at just 21 years old, Divya appeared for the UPSC CSE and secured All India Rank (AIR) 438, becoming one of India’s youngest IPS officers. She scored 751 marks in the written exam and 179 in the personality test, totaling 930 marks, under the EWS category. Not stopping there, Divya appeared for the UPSC again in 2022. Her perseverance paid off as she achieved AIR 105, scoring 994 marks in total, and fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Divya Tanwar now serves as an IAS officer in the Manipur cadre. Her story is a shining example of how financial hardships and limited resources cannot hinder ambition. Divya’s journey inspires every UPSC aspirant, proving that determination, self-discipline, and continuous effort can overcome even the toughest challenges.