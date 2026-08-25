A violent fight broke out between two families in Bikaner's PBM Hospital, forcing patients to flee the ward. The dispute allegedly began over poisoning allegations.

A violent fight broke out between a patient's family members and his in-laws in the Medicine Wing of Bikaner's PBM Hospital on Sunday. The two sides exchanged kicks and punches, using whatever objects they could find to attack each other. Patients fled the ward as the brawl intensified.

The video of the fight emerged on Monday. According to police, a patient had been admitted to the hospital on Thursday. On Sunday, relatives arrived with the patient's wife. A conversation escalated into an argument, which soon turned violent.

Relatives attacked each other with drip stands as the fight escalated

After initially exchanging slaps and punches, the groups began hitting each other with drip stands kept in the ward. As the fight intensified, patients admitted to the ward came outside, followed by their relatives.

According to a statement given to police, the man had alleged that his wife had poisoned him. The couple had reportedly been involved in a family dispute for some time.

The incident has raised concerns about security in government hospitals. Police have registered a case and are investigating.