Police in Mathura registered a case after a 16‑year‑old girl reported being abducted and assaulted by two men. The incident occurred near her village, sparking an investigation under BNS and Pocso provisions.

Police in Mathura district have registered a case against two men accused of abducting and raping a 16‑year‑old girl in a village forest area. The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Friday when the Class 12 student had gone with her younger brother.

According to police, the girl had moved ahead to relieve herself when one of the accused intercepted her, dragged her to a nearby field, and assaulted her. Another youth allegedly joined in and also raped her. When she tried to escape, the men allegedly tied her legs before fleeing after spotting a villager nearby. Survivor’s Account and Police Action

The survivor managed to free herself and returned home in distress. She narrated the ordeal to her mother the following day, and the family approached police on Sunday. Mathura SP (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat confirmed that a case has been registered under section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Pocso Act.

“The girl has undergone a medical examination and her statement will be recorded as part of the investigation. Police teams have been deployed to locate and arrest the suspects,” Rawat said.

The girl’s identity has not been disclosed in line with Supreme Court directives on sexual assault cases. Police said efforts are ongoing to trace the accused and ensure swift action.