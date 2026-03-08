A 25-year-old engineer was arrested in Moradabad for allegedly stabbing his twin sister to death and attacking their mother.

A 25-year-old engineer has been arrested in Moradabad for allegedly killing his twin sister and attacking their mother inside their family home. Police said the incident occurred on Saturday when Hardik Malhotra fatally stabbed his sister Himshikha Malhotra nearly 40 times during an argument.

The siblings, originally from Budaun, were residing in Gurgaon and had returned to Moradabad to celebrate Holi. Himshikha, employed at a private company and pursuing an MBA, was reportedly trying to counsel her brother when the attack took place.

Police Action And Reactions

Investigators said Hardik admitted he had been under stress following the end of a relationship with a woman he met on Instagram seven months ago. During questioning, he claimed the argument with his sister escalated, leading him to pick up a kitchen knife. Their mother, Neelima Malhotra, was injured when she tried to intervene.

Neighbours alerted authorities after hearing screams, but Hardik fled, leaving the blood-stained knife behind. He was arrested within 24 hours, and the weapon was recovered at the scene. Moradabad SP Kumar Ranvijay Singh confirmed that an FIR was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder, attempt to murder, and the Arms Act. The accused has been sent to jail, and investigations are ongoing.

Passersby expressed shock at the crime. One remarked that a breakup left the accused in such a disturbed state that a normal conversation with his sister turned fatal, asking if siblings should ever face such violence for trying to counsel each other. Another said, “That girl will not come back again, but this man lost his precious treasure - his mother and sister, and now he is left with nothing.”