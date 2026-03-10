Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat urged the Centre and opposition to work together on the West Asia crisis, criticising the government for not taking the House into confidence. MP Dharamvira Gandhi echoed concerns, saying India's stand is not non-aligned.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Tuesday insisted that center and the opposition should work together to tackle the crisis caused in the nation due to rising tensions in West Asia. He urged for a detailed discussion in the assembly, while criticising the ruling party, stating that the government does not take the opposition or the House into confidence. "Yesterday we were expecting that when the House is in session, this is the highest temple of democracy and there should be a detailed discussion of the ruling party and the opposition because the crisis is the crisis of the country and not the crisis of any party. EAM Dr S Jaishankar expressed his views yesterday. As things stand, I don't think there will be an impact of $60-70 billion. The ruling party and the opposition should work together to find a solution. But the government neither takes the opposition nor the House into confidence. This is not a good sign, and the government is running from its responsibilities," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Concerns Over Shift From Non-Alignment Policy

Earlier today, Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi criticised the Centre's position on the ongoing West Asia crisis, saying India's stand as articulated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Parliament does not reflect the country's traditional foreign policy principles. Speaking to ANI, Gandhi said India has historically followed a policy of non-alignment and warned that recent developments suggest the country is moving closer to the strategic interests of the United States and Israel. "This cannot be India's stand. India has always been a supporter of non-alignment. Today, the way America's interests are being fulfilled, and the way connecting with the Israel Axis is coming under their influence, the strategy that is being carried out is not good for the sovereignty of our country," he said.

His remarks came after EAM Jaishankar briefed the Rajya Sabha on Monday about the evolving conflict in West Asia following US-Israeli strikes on Iran that triggered a wider regional escalation.

Addressing the House amid protests by Opposition members, Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation and that relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure appropriate responses. (ANI)