Two autistic brothers, aged 9 and 13, were allegedly physically assaulted, burnt with cigarettes, and raped by a staff member at a Dehradun boarding school. The accused was arrested, and the school, operating without a permit, is under investigation.

Dehradun: A horrific incident has surfaced in Dehradun, where two autistic brothers, aged 9 and 13, were allegedly physically assaulted, burnt with cigarettes, and raped by a staff member at a boarding school for special children. The accused, Monu Pal, 29, from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested and sent to jail.

The incident occurred soon after the boys' mother admitted them to the school in April. The mother discovered the abuse when she visited her sons and took them to a friend's office, where they broke down and shared their ordeal.

The police have filed a case under BNS sections 64 (2) (rape) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), along with relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The police spoke to the two brothers with the help of translators from the child welfare committee (CWC), with assistance from the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR).

The school's boarding facility, which was opened three months ago, was found to be operating without a permit. The facility was located in a four-room residential building. The owner of the school claimed that Pal was recruited on May 16, and the crimes against the children began soon after.

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has launched an investigation, revealing that four children with autism were staying in the same room as the accused. The SCPCR chairperson, Geeta Khanna, stated that the school was being run by a trust registered in Delhi, but the local administration was not informed about the facilities. The school was being run by a woman without a permit, and she was also running a prep school for special children a few kilometers away. There were 15 children studying at the prep school, and four of them opted for the boarding facility.

"The facility was being run by a woman without a permit. She was running a prep school for special children a few kilometres away from the boarding facility. There were 15 children studying there, of which four opted for the boarding facility. The school was being run by a trust registered in Delhi. They didn't inform the local administration about both the facilities. The owner said Pal was recruited on May 16 and since then he was committing crimes against the children," Geeta Khanna said.

The police are working to contact the parents of the other children who stayed at the boarding facility and are reviewing CCTV footage to gather more evidence.