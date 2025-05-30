A local court in Uttarakhand on Friday convicted the three accused in the 2022 murder case of a 19-year-old receptionist in Pauri district.

A local court in Uttarakhand on Friday convicted the three accused in the 2022 murder case of a 19-year-old receptionist in Pauri district. The case had made national headlines after the local people came out in protest over the murder of Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at Vanantra Resort located in Yamkeshwar of Pauri district.

Ankita was murdered by the resort operator Pulkit Arya, along with his two employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta on September 18, 2022.

The case had taken a sensational turn as Pulkit Arya is the son of Vinod Arya, a BJP leader and the local people had taken to the streets to protest over it. The BJP had shown Vinod Arya the door after the controversy erupted and the Uttarakhand government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.