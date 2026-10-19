The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has moved its meeting on 'Crime against Children' to Nov 2. It will hear views from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Keralam, and also select subjects for its 2026-27 term.

Panel Reschedules Meeting on Child Crimes

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has rescheduled its next meeting on November 2 to hear views of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Keralam governments on “Crime against Children”. The meeting was earlier scheduled for October 27.

As per an official communication, the meeting will be held at 11 am in the Parliament House complex, where the committee will also consider and select subjects for examination during its 2026-27 term.

Revised Schedule and Agenda

The revised schedule of the meeting mentions that the representatives of the Uttar Pradesh government will present their views on crimes against children at 11.30 am on October 27. The Rajasthan government is scheduled to present its views at 12.30 pm, followed by Tamil Nadu at 2.30 pm and Kerala at 3.30 pm.

The meeting was initially scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 22, but has now been shifted to Tuesday, October 27.

The communication stated that the agenda papers related to the meeting would be circulated in due course, and members of the committee have been requested to attend the meeting.

The deliberations on crimes against children are part of the committee's examination of issues concerning Home Affairs, with the state governments expected to share their views on the subject during the scheduled sessions.

The revised programme sets out separate time slots for the four states to present their views before the parliamentary panel.

The committee will take up the selection of subjects for examination during the 2026-27 term alongside the scheduled discussions with the state governments.

Committee Composition and Past Work

On September 23, the Parliamentary panel also held a meeting at the Parliament House complex and discussed crime against children and the implementation of Centrally sponsored schemes in the northeastern states. The meeting was held in two separate sessions.

The 31-member committee is chaired by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal. It comprises 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha members include Indian Union Muslim League MP Haris Beeran; BJP MPs Samik Bhattacharya, Neeraj Shekhar and Tarun Chugh; Congress MP Ajay Maken; Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien; Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut; Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh; and RJD MP Sanjay Yadav.

The Lok Sabha members of the committee include West Bengal's Barasat constituency MP Kakoli Ghosh, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Yeshwant Desai; BJP MPs Ashish Dubey, Satish Kumar Gautam, Naveen Jindal, Saumitra Khan, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, BY Raghavendra, Vishnu Dayal Ram and Delkar Kalaben Mohanbhai; Congress MPs Jai Parkash, Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring; TDP MPs Kesineni Sivanath and Krishna Prasad Tenneti; NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule; DMK MP Thiru Dayanidhi Maran, among others.

Committee Governance

Of the 24 Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees of both Houses, eight, including the Committee on Home Affairs, function under the direction and control of the Rajya Sabha Chairman, while the remaining 16 function under the direction and control of the Lok Sabha Speaker. (ANI)