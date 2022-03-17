Holi 2022: Metro timings reschedule in Noida and Greater Noida

On the day of Holi, metro services will not be available till 2:30 pm in Delhi.

A new schedule for metros in Noida and Greater Noida has been announced on the occasion of Holi, the services of Metro will be available from 2 pm on March 18, the officials stated.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) stated that the Aqua Line services would continue as the normal timings with the trains plying at an interval of 15 minutes.

The NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari stated that the NMRC metro trains services start from 6 am on regular working days.

The official added that the parking facility at sector-51 in Noida will also begin from 2 pm on Friday.

The Aqua Line of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida over a 29.7-kilometre route, passing through 21 metro stations.

Also Read: Delhi CM Kejriwal gives permanent jobs to 700 contractual employees

Also Read: Republic Day 2022: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, metro services to be affected

Also Read: Delhi’s 59-km Pink Line Metro now fully operational; becomes network's longest corridor