Asianet Newsable

    Holi 2022: Metro timings reschedule in Noida and Greater Noida

    On the day of Holi, metro services will not be available till 2:30 pm in Delhi. 

    Holi 2022: Metro timings reschedule in Noida and Greater Noida - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 17, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

    A new schedule for metros in Noida and Greater Noida has been announced on the occasion of Holi, the services of Metro will be available from 2 pm on March 18, the officials stated. 

    The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) stated that the Aqua Line services would continue as the normal timings with the trains plying at an interval of 15 minutes. 

    The NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari stated that the NMRC metro trains services start from 6 am on regular working days. 

    The official added that the parking facility at sector-51 in Noida will also begin from 2 pm on Friday. 

    The Aqua Line of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida over a 29.7-kilometre route, passing through 21 metro stations.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
