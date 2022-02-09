  • Facebook
    Delhi CM Kejriwal gives permanent jobs to 700 contractual employees

    While handing out certificates of permanent employment to Delhi Jal Board temporary staff on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that the impact of this decision would be felt across the country, as people in every state will raise similar demands.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday handed out over 700 permanent certificates to temporary employees. While handing out certificates of permanent employment to Delhi Jal Board temporary staff on Wednesday, Kejriwal stated that the impact of this decision would be felt across the country, as people in every state will raise similar demands.

    "Today, 700 individuals have been given permanent positions... The ripple impact of this decision will be seen throughout the country. A similar demand for the same will emerge across the country. People would wonder why, if this can happen in Delhi, it can't happen in our state," Kejriwal stated. "I've been told that the Delhi government is making such a significant number of contractual workers permanent together for the first time," he added.

    "There is a belief that if a 'kuccha' employee is promoted to 'pucca,' they would become lazy and not work as hard. However, since the formation of our government in 2015, we have brought about a revolution in the education sector, as well as improvements to the healthcare system, which have been carried out only by government teachers, physicians, and nurses," according to Kejriwal.

    The Delhi Chief Minister further stated that it is his desire to make all temporary staff in the Delhi government permanent. However, according to the CM, because of his administrative dependence on the central government, he does not have much influence. He stated that it might be done because DJB is an autonomous organisation.

    The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) announced new rules on Tuesday to expedite the permission procedure for moving sewage networks and reducing leaks during agencies' implementation of development projects. According to the directive, any outside agency, such as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) or the Public Works Department (PWD), must submit all requests related to the sewage side, along with drawings and suggested alignment of replacements, to the nodal official in all such situations.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
