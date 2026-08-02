Six Bangladeshi nationals were caught in New Delhi for overstaying their 15-day visa limit. The apprehension was part of 'Operation VISTA 1.0'. The FRRO has issued restriction orders, and they are now in a detention centre for deportation.

Six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended for violating the conditions of their double-entry visas under Operation VISTA 1.0 (Visa Status Verification), which was carried out by the Foreigner Cell of the Special Staff, Central District, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, all six foreign nationals were found staying in India beyond the maximum permissible period of 15 days allowed for each visit. The violation came to light during a special verification drive conducted at hotels and guest houses across the Central District.

After verifying their passports, visas and travel documents, legal proceedings were initiated through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The FRRO issued Restriction Orders, and all six were shifted to the Detention Centre at Sewa Dham, where they will remain pending completion of deportation proceedings.

About Operation VISTA 1.0

As part of the ongoing enforcement drive against violations of visa regulations by foreign nationals, the Foreigner Cell of the Special Staff, Central District, launched Operation VISTA 1.0 (Visa Status Verification). The objective of the operation was to identify foreign nationals overstaying in Delhi or violating visa conditions and to initiate appropriate legal action.

Hotel Inspection Uncovers Violations

During the operation, the team carried out extensive verification at hotels and guest houses across the Central District. During an inspection at a hotel on Arakashan Road in Nabi Karim, six Bangladeshi nationals were found staying there.

Verification of their passports, visas and immigration records revealed that they had entered India on Double Entry Visas, under which each visit permitted a maximum stay of 15 days. However, all six had remained in India beyond the permitted duration, thereby violating the conditions of their visas.

Legal Proceedings and Detention

The six foreign nationals were immediately detained and produced before the FRRO. The FRRO initiated legal proceedings and issued Restriction Orders for their detention until the completion of deportation formalities.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Inspector Sandeep Yadav, In-charge, Special Staff, Central District, under the supervision of ACP (Operations) Padam Singh Rana. The team conducted verification at hotels, guest houses and other establishments accommodating foreign nationals.

During the inspection, six Bangladeshi nationals were located. Examination of their passports, visas and travel records confirmed that they had violated the conditions relating to the permissible duration of stay. Necessary legal formalities were completed, and the matter was coordinated with the FRRO for further action.

Interrogation and Document Scrutiny

During interrogation, all six disclosed that they had entered India on valid double-entry visas and were staying at Hotel Sarthak Place in Central Delhi.

Detailed scrutiny of their travel documents established that while their visas remained valid, each visit permitted a maximum stay of only 15 days. They had exceeded the permissible period without obtaining any extension or authorisation from the competent authority, thereby violating the conditions of their visas.

FRRO Action and Deportation Process

After verifying the facts through immigration records and travel documents, legal proceedings were initiated. The FRRO has commenced action under the applicable provisions governing visa violations and the stay of foreign nationals in India. Restriction Orders have been issued, and deportation proceedings are now underway.

The investigation established that all six Bangladeshi nationals had legally entered India on valid Double Entry Visas but subsequently violated the mandatory visa conditions by overstaying beyond the permitted 15-day limit for each visit.

Following verification, they were produced before the FRRO, which directed that they be shifted to the Detention Centre, Sewa Dham, Shahzada Bagh, Sarai Rohilla, Delhi, where they will remain until the completion of deportation proceedings. (ANI)