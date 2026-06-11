Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed a historic MoU between India, Assam, and Nagaland to resolve disputes and facilitate oil exploration. The pact includes a 50-50 sharing arrangement and is expected to boost the region's economic development.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of India, Nagaland, and Assam as a "historic moment", stating that it resolves long-standing disputes which had previously hindered the economic development of both states.

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Addressing the gathering at the signing of the MoU, the Union Home Minister emphasised the spirit of "Nation First" and stated that the agreement creates a win-win situation for the Centre, Assam, and Nagaland. He noted that both states decided not to let the concerns hinder the extraction of India's oil resources, agreeing instead to a 50-50 sharing arrangement, which he emphasised as vital for national wealth.

"Today, a historic MoU has been signed between the Government of India, the Government of Assam, and the Government of Nagaland. Furthermore, the Chief Minister of Nagaland has stated that the state government is open to oil exploration across the entire state, beyond just these six fields. I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the Chief Minister of Nagaland," he said.

A 'Win-Win' Situation for India, Assam, and Nagaland

"Today, we are witnessing a historic moment. This will enhance the prospects for oil and natural gas exploration. This pattern opens up possibilities for mineral mining as well. I view the entire matter from a different perspective. The Prime Minister has presented a vision of a prosperous and developed North East to the region and the nation; today, we have successfully removed a major hurdle in realising that vision. While the spirit of 'Nation First' is often understood in the context of political parties, their policies, or individuals, today I see the entire North East moving forward by embracing this agreement in that very spirit. Both states decided not to let these concerns hinder the extraction of India's oil resources, agreeing instead to a 50-50 sharing arrangement. This is national wealth, and I believe this sentiment is crucial," he added.

Shah further lauded the "tenacity" of Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership in prioritising the state's interests while successfully navigating the path toward this consensus. The Union Home Minister also expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, for his commitment towards expanding exploration activities.

"I know that Himanta ji is very tenacious when it comes to Assam's interests. However, when I spoke to him and suggested that he set aside this specific issue, explaining that there is neither a winner nor a loser, but rather a win-win situation where India, Assam, and Nagaland all emerge victorious, he agreed. They have set aside their immediate gains to enter into a tripartite agreement involving Nagaland, Assam, and the Government of India. Most importantly, this appears to pave the way for mineral mining across the entire North East," he stated.

MoU to Boost Oil Extraction, Reduce Foreign Dependence

Furthermore, the Union Home Minister stressed that this agreement is expected to increase extraction capacity, currently ranging from 1,000 to 1,500 barrels per day, more than tenfold. Shah further highlighted that fully tapping into the oil and gas reserves across Nagaland could significantly reduce India's dependence on foreign sources.

According to the Home Minister, the agreement is expected to pave the way for mineral mining across the entire North East, an industry previously hampered by various challenges. "We are all aware that the North East holds immense reserves of not only oil and gas but also minerals; however, due to minor issues and law-and-order problems, we were previously unable to harness this national wealth. Today, a single MoU will enable us to increase our extraction capacity, currently ranging from 1,000 to 1,500 barrels per day, more than tenfold. A single field alone holds the potential for recoveries exceeding Rs 15,000 crore," he said.

"If the oil and gas reserves across Nagaland are fully tapped, I believe we can significantly reduce our dependence on foreign sources to meet our needs in this sector. The absence of such an agreement and the resulting disputes had long hindered the economic development of both states," he added.

Tripartite Agreement to Enhance Energy Security

The tripartite agreement on energy exploration and extraction was signed today in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a significant step towards enhancing India's energy security and achieving greater self-sufficiency in the energy sector. The agreement, signed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to facilitate exploration and production activities across more than 1,000 square kilometres of land along the Assam-Nagaland border, an area believed to possess substantial energy and mineral reserves. (ANI)