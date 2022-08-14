Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hindustani' flash mob suprises Dubai mall shoppers; PM glad to see Diaspora's spirit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shared the video on Twitter originally posted by the Consulate General of India in Dubai, remarked that 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' have captured the imagination of the Indian diaspora as well. He said the visuals from Dubai were " gladdening".

    Hindustani flash mob suprises Dubai mall shoppers; PM glad to see Diaspora's spirit
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Dubai - United Arab Emirates, First Published Aug 14, 2022, 5:31 PM IST

    Shoppers in Dubai were taken by surprise by a flash mob that celebrated India's independence with a patriotic song and dance routine. The Consulate General of India organised the flash mob at the Al Ghurair Centre in Dubai in collaboration with event entertainment agency Dans Me. 

    The Indian mission had earlier called out Indian dance enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates to join in Independence Day flash mobs. At least 100 dancers are part of the flash mobs that are performing at various malls across Dubai for two days.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shared the video on Twitter originally posted by the Consulate General of India in Dubai, remarked that 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' have captured the imagination of the Indian diaspora as well. He said the visuals from Dubai were " gladdening".

    The mission shared a video of another flash mob performance at the Arabian Centre

    Also Read: Independence Day 2022: Is India celebrating its 75th or 76th I-Day this year?

    Also Read: Har Ghar Tiranga: Government suggestions on how to correctly hoist the National Flag; know details

    Also Read: The Tiranga Quiz: How well do you know your national flag?

    Also Read: Independence Day: India to honour 1,082 cops; check their names

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2022, 5:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala no more: An old video of big bull dancing in wheelchair has gone viral - gps

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala no more: An old video of big bull dancing in wheelchair has gone viral

    Kashmirs first multiplex to open in Srinagar in September - adt

    Kashmir's first multiplex to open in Srinagar in September

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Har Ghar Tiranga feeling is within every Indian'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Har Ghar Tiranga feeling is within every Indian'

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Government suggestions on how to correctly hoist the National Flag; know details - adt

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Government suggestions on how to correctly hoist the National Flag; know details

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad India has PM who is willing to do what needs to be done

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'India has a PM who is willing to do what needs to be done'

    Recent Stories

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala no more: An old video of big bull dancing in wheelchair has gone viral - gps

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala no more: An old video of big bull dancing in wheelchair has gone viral

    Kashmirs first multiplex to open in Srinagar in September - adt

    Kashmir's first multiplex to open in Srinagar in September

    OJEE Counselling 2022: Deadline to register for 2nd special OJEE ends today; know how to apply - adt

    OJEE Counselling 2022: Deadline to register for 2nd special OJEE ends today; know how to apply

    La Liga 2022-23: Had generated a lot of expectations - Xavi after Barcelona goalless draw to Rayo Vallecano-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: 'Had generated a lot of expectations' - Xavi after Barcelona's draw to Vallecano

    When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala taught Alia Bhatt about stock market; here's what the actress said RBA

    When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala taught Alia Bhatt about stock market; here's what the actress said

    Recent Videos

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon
    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon