'Hindustani' flash mob suprises Dubai mall shoppers; PM glad to see Diaspora's spirit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shared the video on Twitter originally posted by the Consulate General of India in Dubai, remarked that 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' have captured the imagination of the Indian diaspora as well. He said the visuals from Dubai were " gladdening".

Shoppers in Dubai were taken by surprise by a flash mob that celebrated India's independence with a patriotic song and dance routine. The Consulate General of India organised the flash mob at the Al Ghurair Centre in Dubai in collaboration with event entertainment agency Dans Me.

The Indian mission had earlier called out Indian dance enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates to join in Independence Day flash mobs. At least 100 dancers are part of the flash mobs that are performing at various malls across Dubai for two days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shared the video on Twitter originally posted by the Consulate General of India in Dubai, remarked that 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' have captured the imagination of the Indian diaspora as well. He said the visuals from Dubai were " gladdening".

The mission shared a video of another flash mob performance at the Arabian Centre

Also Read: Independence Day 2022: Is India celebrating its 75th or 76th I-Day this year?

Also Read: Har Ghar Tiranga: Government suggestions on how to correctly hoist the National Flag; know details

Also Read: The Tiranga Quiz: How well do you know your national flag?

Also Read: Independence Day: India to honour 1,082 cops; check their names