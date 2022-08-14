Har Ghar Tiranga: Government suggestions on how to correctly hoist the National Flag; know details

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign began on August 13 and will end on August 15 to celebrate the 75 years of India's independence. The campaign is a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme. The government has encouraged citizens to hoist or display tricolour flags in their homes.

Notably, the display and hoisting of the National Flag are governed by the 'Flag Code of India 2002' and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The Flag Code of India compiles all laws, conventions, practices, and instructions for displaying the National Flag. It governs the display of the National Flag by Private, Public, and Government Institutions. On January 26, India's Flag Code came into effect.

Know the rules for hoisting the national flag at your home:

1) The National Flag must be rectangular in shape. The National Flag can be any size, but the length to height (width) ratio must be 3:2.

2) The National Flag shall be made of handspun and handwoven or machine-made cotton/polyester/wool/silk/khadi bunting, according to the Flag Code of India, 2002, which was amended in December 2021.

3) A public, private organisation, or educational institution member may hoist/display the National Flag on all days or occasions consistent with the National Flag's dignity and honour.

4) According to the amendment dated July 20, 2022, the National Flag may be displayed in the open or on a public member's property and flown at any time of day or night.

5) When the National Flag is displayed, it should take centre stage and be prominently displayed. A National Flag that is damaged or dishevelled should not be displayed.

6) The National Flag shall not be displayed upside down.

7) No other flag or bunting shall be placed higher, above, or next to the National Flag. Any object, for example, flowers, garlands, or emblems, should not be placed on or above the flag mast from which the National Flag is flown.

8) The National Flag must not be displayed or fastened in any way that could damage it.

9) According to the Flag Code of India, 2002, if the National Flag is damaged, it must be destroyed in its entirety in private, preferably by burning or other methods that respect the dignity of the National Flag.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his overjoy and pride at the overwhelming response to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement. He also stated that the campaign received unprecedented participation from people from all walks of life.

