    Independence Day: India to honour 1,082 cops; check their names

    Of the 1,082 police personnel who will be honoured on Independence Day, 648 personnel will receive the Police Medals for Meritorious Service, 347 will get Police Medals for Gallantry and 87 would be awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 14, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

    This Independence Day, India will honour 1,082 police personnel for their bravery and distinguished service. The personnel will be awarded in three categories on the occasion of Independence Day 2022. These include 648 Police Medals for Meritorious Service, 347 Police Medals for Gallantry and 87 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

    The 347 gallantry award winners include 204 personnel who displayed bravery during operations in Jammu & Kashmir, 80 who valiantly countered Left Wing Extremism, and 14 who saw action in the North-East. 

    Of those receiving Gallantry Awards, 109 are from the Central Reserve Police Force, 108 are from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 19 are from the Border Security Force, 42 are from Maharashtra, 15 are from Chhattisgarh, and the remaining are from other states and Union Territories and Central Armed Police Forces.

    Check the lists of personnel who have been awarded police medals below:

    Click here for Police Medals for Gallantry

    Click here for President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service

    Click here for Police Medal for Meritorious Service

    Click here for statewise/force wise list of medal awardees

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
