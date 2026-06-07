Hindu Munnani's VP Jayakumar urged reopening the Tiruchendur temple's lower Rajagopuram entrance. He also demanded better facilities for devotees, an inquiry into misuse of temple lodges, and action against encroachment of temple lands.

Call to Reopen Tiruchendur Temple Entrance

The State Vice President of the Hindu Munnani, VP Jayakumar has urged that steps should be taken to reopen the lower Rajagopuram entrance of Tiruchendur's Subramania Swamy Temple, which has remained closed for many years. He pointed out that the lower Rajagopuram entrance of the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple has remained closed for several years. Reopening the entrance, he said, would make it easier for devotees to enter the temple and have darshan of Lord Murugan.

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He urged the HR&CE Minister S Ramesh to reconsider the continued closure of the entrance in the name of Agama regulations and take appropriate action. Speaking to reporters in Tiruchendur on Saturday, he welcomed the inspection recently conducted by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department at the temple. He also stressed that various measures should be undertaken to improve facilities for devotees.

Minister Alleges Irregularities, Takes Action

Earlier in May, HR&CE minister Ramesh had undertaken a surprise inspection at the temple. Minister Ramesh has alleged multiple irregularities in the temple's functioning, saying that temple staff demanded bribes of Rs 4,000 from devotees for access to a 'speed darshan'.

Following the inspection, a temple priest and two guards were suspended by the HR&CE department. Speaking to reporters in Thoothukudi on May 29, the minister said only explanation letters had been sought from temple officials found to have committed mistakes and not apology letters."Only explanation letters have been obtained from those who committed mistakes among the temple officials. No apology letters have been sought. Whoever is found to have committed wrongdoing at the Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy Temple will face appropriate action," Ramesh said.

The minister further said inspections are yet to be conducted in various parts of the temple, and full details of the findings would be shared after completion of the exercise.

Further Demands for Devotee Welfare and Justice

Talking about ensuring facilities remain available for devotees, Jayakumar also stated that lodges and accommodation facilities owned by the temple should be used solely for the benefit of devotees. He called for an inquiry into complaints alleging that these facilities are being misused for improper activities.

He further emphasised that the government should create an environment where people from all sections of society can worship Lord Murugan at Tiruchendur without any discrimination. He expressed confidence that the Chief Minister would take steps in this regard. He also urged authorities to recover lands in Kayalpattinam that are allegedly under encroachment and stressed that the government should act impartially and ensure justice for all communities.

Jayakumar clarified that his meetings with ministers and government officials are not politically motivated but are intended to raise issues concerning public welfare and Hindu religious interests. He added that he has consistently been urging the government to address various public issues, including demands related to Tirupparankundram and railway expansion projects. (ANI)